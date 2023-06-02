•A threat was reported in the 100 block of Burrows street at 12:20 a.m. on May 22.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block East Main Street at 1:14 a.m. on May 22.
•A suspicious person was reported on North Eagle Street at 11:51 a.m. on May 22.
•A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street at 4:49 p.m. on May 22.
•A threat was reported in the 80 block of South Broadway at 4:59 p.m. on May 22.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 1:57 p.m. on May 23.
•A Suspicious person was reported on North Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on May 23.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Ansel Road at 4:52 p.m. on May 23.
•Reckless driving was reported on East Tibbitts Street at 4:22 p.m. on May 24.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of South Ridge East at 10:21 p.m. on May 24.
•Shots fired were reported in the 5000 block of Old Lake Road at 1:38 a.m. on May 25.
•A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 7:56 p.m. on on May 25.
•A threat was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 8:19 p.m. on May 25.
•Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of South Broadway on 10:09 p.m. on May 25.
•Suspicious activity was reported on Lockwood Street at 10:25 p.m. on May 25.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 11:54 p.m. on May 25.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the700 block of our South Broadway on 5:25 p.m. on May 26.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 1:45 a.m. on May 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:26 a.m. on May 27.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Millwood Drive at 4:07 a.m. on May 27.
•A theft/larceny was reported int he 200 block of Eastwood Street at 12:54 p.m. on May 27.
•Reckless driving was reported on North Broadway at at 7:13 p.m. on May 28.
•A suspicious person was reported in the100 block Eastwood Street 11:58 p.m. on May 28.
