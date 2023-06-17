• A suspicious person was reported on Austin Road on Depot Street on May 29.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 50 block of East Tibbitts Street at 1:47 a.m. on May 29,
• A suspicious person was reported on North Eagles Street at the railroad tracks at 9:55 p.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Eagle Street at 10:41 p.m. on May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of South Nearing at 7:41 a.m. on May 30.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street 7:51 p.m. on May 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 3:21 a.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious person was reported on Centennial Street at 8:40 a.m. on June 1.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 11:02 a.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street on June 1.
• A domestic was reported in the 200 block of South Eagle Street on June 1.
• A burglary in progress was reported on Van Epps Avenue at 11:22 a.m. on June 2.
• A threat was reported on South Cedar Street at 6:53 p.m. on June 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 9:31 p.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 11:57 p.m. on June3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Blaine Street at 12:15 a.m. on June 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Austin road at 1:55 a.m. on June 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5000 lock of Lake Road East at 3:44 a.m. on June r.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Vine Street at 11:01 a.m. on June 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 2:46 p.m. on June 4.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Ridge at 7:28 p.m. on June 4.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 12:01 a.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 20 block of East Liberty Street at 1:03 a.m. on June 5.
• A domestic was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 1:41 a.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 6:02 a.m on June 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 8:41 a.m. on June 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 00 block of Burrows Street at 12:05 a.m on June 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 2:28 p.m. on June 7.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Ansel Road at 9:10 p.m. on June 7.
• A suspicious person was reported int he 100 block of Depot Street at 9:10 p.m. on June 7.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 6:06 a.m. on June 8.
• A crash with damage was reported on South Eagle Street at 9:21 a.m. on June 8.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Swan Street at 6:38 p.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 7:00 p.m. on June 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 1:24 a.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 2:23 a.m. on June 9.
• Suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Raymond Drive at 6:17 a.m. on June 9.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of South Eagle Street at 12:56 p.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious person was reported on Austin Road at 4:29 p.m. on June 9.
• A disturbance was reported on South Eagle Street at 9:31 p.m. on June 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 11:09 June 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue at 11:46 p.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 12:22 a.m. on June 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Eagle Street at 2:32 a.m. on June 10.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 50 block of West Union Street at 12:13 p.m. on June 10.
• a crash with damage was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street at 2:12 a.m. on June 11.
