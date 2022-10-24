• An accident with damage was reported on Eastwood Street at 7:27 a.m. on Oct. 3.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Broadway at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 Block of South Broadway at 5:38 p.m. on Oct.3.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 10:49 p.m. on Oct. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 11:46 p.m. on Oct. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 180 block of Burrows Street at 10:37 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Street at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 7:52 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 40 block of North Forest Street at 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Sawyer Drive at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 30 block of West Tibbits St. at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• A threat was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 7:39 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 300 block of Eastwood St. at 12:31 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A fight was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 2:21 p.m. on Oct 7.
• A disturbance/domestic was reported in the 300 block of North Broadway at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Eastwood St. at 8:46 p.m. on Oct 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 60 block of Leslie St. at 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 S. Ridge Road 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 80 block of East Tibbits St., at 5:22 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 40 block of North Forest St., at 6:39 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 9:46 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Eagle St. at 9:26 p.m. on Oct 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported 300 block of Britton Drive at 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Millwood Drive at 9:46 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• Reckless driving ws reported on South Broadway at 12:38 on Oct. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main St. at 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• Reckless driving was reported on Eastwood Street at 2:34 p.m. on Oct 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 10 block of North Broadway at 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Elm Street at 8:36 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was 200 block of Eastwood Street at 11:44 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 6:13 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Chestnut Street at 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 400 block of South Eagle Street at 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:47 a.m. on Oct. 13.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 200 block of West liberty Street at 12:19 p.m. on Oct. 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 170 block of Walnut Street at 4:11 a.m. on Oct. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of East Main Street at 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 14.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Sherman Street at 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 50 block of Centennial Street at 4:38 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A structure fire was reported in the 100 block of Elm Street at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of South Ridge East at 11:09 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:11 a.m. on Oct. 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Telling Drive at 1:14 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• A domestic was reported in the 200 block of South Broadway at 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 16.
A loud noise complaint was filed in the 200 block of East Main Street at 8:22 p.m. on Oct. 16.
