Deidra Marrison is making her fourth appearance in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary.
The Geneva graduate and South Dakota fifth-year senior is scheduled to compete tonight in the pole vault.
The West Preliminary is hosted by Sacramento State at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.
Marrison enters the competition in 46th position at 13-3 (4.04m).
“I’ve been battling through an injury, so to still be able to qualify feels like an achievement in itself,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to compete against some of the best vaulters in the nation.”
She recorded the season-best vault during the USD Tune-Up in early May.
South Dakota’s No. 1 women’s pole vault squad tied Arkansas for the most qualifiers to the NCAA Preliminary round with five.
“It’s really special to be part of that,” Marrison said.
In the Summit League championships at Fargo, North Dakota earlier this month, Marrison tied for sixth place at 12-3½.
At the NCAA preliminary round, the nation is split in half between the NCAA West and NCAA East regions. With a few exceptions — namely Wisconsin, Illinois, and Louisiana — the regions are split by the Mississippi River.
The Coyotes will compete in the NCAA West region with schools from a variety of conferences across the Midwest, West Coast and South.
The goal of the weekend is to advance to the final round of the NCAA Championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. To punch their ticket, athletes must finish in the top-12 of their event.
“In my final season competing as a Coyote, I’ve had some great teammates and best friends,” Marrison said. “I’ve really enjoyed this last year of pole vaulting and am looking forward to healing my body once the season is over.”
Last season, Marrison placed sixth in the pole vault at the Summit League Championships and qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the pole vault, clearing a season-best of 13-4¼ for fifth place at the South Dakota Challenge
