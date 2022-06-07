Nassief Auto Group, one of most recognized and storied business names in Ashtabula County, is now under new ownership after nearly 70 years, Marybeth Nassief announced Tuesday in a news release.
Nassief Honda in Austinburg and Nassief Ford Toyota Hyundai in Jefferson are now under the ownership umbrella of Victory Automotive Group, based in Canton, Michigan.
The ownership transfer became official on Monday, Marybeth Nassief said.
“It is a bit overwhelming to try and thank those who have supported the Nassief Auto family over the past 67 years," she said.
"First and foremost are our parents, George and Helen, who sacrificed everything to give Dad the opportunity to go from a top local car salesman to a new car dealer. Their faith and hard work were an inspiration to our family, co-workers and all who knew them."
Marybeth and Todd Nassief credited their parents for building the dealership and giving the next generation the leadership and advice they needed.
“And simply put, they told us to surround yourself with good people and be sure to treat everyone the way you want to be treated,” Todd Nassief said.
The Nassiefs said staff at both dealership locations continually strive to elevate their level of excellent service each and every day. Marybeth called team members at both locations co-workers, rather than employees.
“The support of our co-workers, past and present, as well as the generations of customers and vendors, are the reason for our longevity, and we are grateful to them all,” she said.
The time was right to turn the dealerships over to a new ownership group, Marybeth said.
“Now that it is time to pass the baton, without any family members working in the dealerships, we strongly feel the Victory Auto family is the perfect choice," she said. "Jeffrey Cappo and his two sons Eric and Michael hold our same values and principles, and will continue to enrich the sales and service experience at both locations."
Todd Nassief said the Cappo family's dealerships began the same way the Nassief's did.
“Jeff started just as our father did, selling cars," he said. “Please stop by, and you’ll see the same smiling faces at both locations that you have for a very long time."
The Nassief website has been updated with Victory Automotive Group's details.
In April, it was announced that Victory Automotive Group had moved up to the 14th spot in the Automotive News 2021 list of top 150 dealership groups based in the United States.