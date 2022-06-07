Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.