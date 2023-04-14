CONNEAUT — Lakeside’s Gage Tome may have been a freshman making his first varsity start.
But with the game on the line in the seventh, Dragons coach Jared Sziber left his pitcher in to finish the contest.
Tome took a 3-1 lead into the seventh in a road game at Conneaut.
He retired the first two, then gave up a single and a walk.
An error followed and all of the sudden, Conneaut had the bases loaded.
But as if he was a seasoned veteran, Tome quickly got ahead of the next hitter, then got him out on his front foot to induce a harmless one-hopper back to the mound.
The throw to first ended the game and capped a great varsity debut for the Tome.
“It felt amazing,” he said of the moment. “Honestly, I’ve been working my tail off the whole offseason and it came into play today.”
Tome finished the game
in about the same manner
he used for all seven innings.
He wasn’t dominant, but changed up his speed and
location to keep hitters off-balance.
“I’m not really a strike-out guy,” he said. “I like to start with my curveball and then change it up from there, depending on the hitter’s tendencies.”
And with the pressure of the moment in the seventh, he was still in control.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “I was locked in.”
Sziber agreed.
“He’s a talented kid and we believed in him, it was just a matter of him not making the moment bigger than it was,” Sziber said. “He earned the right to work out of that jam.
“It’s baseball and you’re gonna get in situations and he did a nice job. He does a really good job of mixing pitches, he executed and that’s what we wanted him to do.”
Offensively, Lakeside scored two runs in the second inning when Dylan Newsome, Anthony Wooten and Zach Palmer had three straight hits, including doubles by Newsome and Palmer to plate a pair of runs.
Conneaut answered back with a run in the home half of the inning on an RBI hit by Gavin Nesbitt to score Aiden Davison.
Lakeside (4-7) picked up an unearned run in the sixth.
Spartans pitcher Bryce Spurlin was solid as well, going seven innings and striking out 10.
Spartans coach Bill Lipps said Lakeside’s defense had a big role in the win as well.
“Their third baseman [Kam Crockett] made a really nice play in the fourth inning,” Lipps said.
“We hit one on the screws down the line. That play probably saved two runs.”
Lipps did not care for the final outcome, but appreciates the process his young team is going through.
Conneaut now has
just one senior on
the field. Zack Rice,
another senior, is injured and not expected to return until possibly May.
“I wish we could have put something together, but this was a good baseball game,” Lipps said. “Some of our guys are so young though; some of them, asking them to lead off in the seventh inning, that may be the biggest moment they’ve had in the batter’s box for high school.
“The event and
the moment may be bigger than some of our guys.”
The Spartans (1-6)
are no longer playing
in the Pennsylvania conference they spent the past few years in, but are still a year away from joining the Chagrin Valley Conference.
Lipps is hopeful
the experience they’re gaining now will have them ready for the future.
“This is probably a good year right now,” he said. “We’re independent, we don’t have to go to Pennsylvania. We’re playing an all non-conference
schedule and it’s good for some of our guys to be in these big moments.”
Lakeside will be
back in action Monday at West Geauga,
while Conneaut travels to Edgewood for a doubleheader today.
