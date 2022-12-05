Staff Report
The Division VI and VII football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Ashtabula County had five representatives on the teams.
In DVI, Grand Valley’s Nathan Boiarski and Robert Rogers were selected third team on offense, while Pymatuning Valley’s Ryan Croston landed on the honorable mention team.
In Division VII, Saint John lineman Tom Miller and defensive back Jimmy Severino were selected as honorable mentions.
Boiarski, a senior, passed for 1,225 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the 2022 season. He also rushed for 401 yards and scored three TDs.
“Nathan has worked so hard throughout his four years with us,” Mustangs coach Clint Nims said. “He has done so many great things on and off the field. This is a great way to top off his career.”
Rogers, a junior, caught 56 passes for 819 yards and 12 TDs.
“Robert has the drive to be one of the best and he proved that he can play with the best,” Nims said. “He has another year to continue to work and get better and to take some guys with him. The sky is the limit for him.
“We are very proud to add to two more guys to the list of great Mustangs who have earned all-state honors.”
In the 2022 season, which included a playoff game, Croston, a sophomore, rushed for 1,260 yards and passed for another 475 in leading the Lakers to a fourth-straight Northeastern Athletic Conference title. He had nine rushing scores and six, 2-point conversions and three throwing TDs.
PV also advanced to the DVI postseason for a third straight season.
“I’m proud anytime one of our players make All-Ohio,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said. “Ryan making All-Ohio as a freshman and as a sophomore is pretty good accomplishment for him.
“To earn individual goals, you have to have some good guys playing with you, and we have had some talented players around him the last couple of years.”
Miller, a senior, was the leader on the Heralds offensive line as team captain.
He was the lone senior on Saint John’s offensive line.
“I’m very proud of those two,” Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh. “Tom was our center and anchored the line, which at many times consisted of four freshmen surrounding him. He was a true leader on and off the field.”
Severino, a senior, recorded 37 total tackles and four interceptions this season.
“Jimmy improved vastly since last year,” Dlwgosh said. “He got faster, stronger and grew his football IQ. His presence at safety was key for us this year, and he made a lot of big impact plays on both sides of the ball. Both seniors will be missed next year.”
Today, the Division IV and V All-Ohio teams will be announced, followed by the Division II and III teams on Wednesday. The Division I All-Ohio team will be announced Thursday.
