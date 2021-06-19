ASHTABULA — First Community Church of God celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday afternoon as the church expands thanks to help from a sister church in California.
Pastor Jeff Combs led a service on Saturday afternoon to commemorate the growth of the church's physical plant thanks to an assist from his former church in California. He detailed how the California church ended up closing its doors after several attempts to make the congregation viable after a long healthy ministry.
He said it became clear it was time to allow the church to close and Combs came to Ashtabula to pastor First Community Church of Dod. Combs said the California church's resources were to be distributed by a group of former church leaders and they decided to gift some of that money to the Ashtabula church for a major expansion project.
Carl Cole, one of the people handling the dissemination of the former church's resources, made the trip to Ashtabula for the groundbreaking. Combs said the church leaders planned the addition as a welcome center, pastor's office and numerous classrooms and an audiovisual center on the second floor.
The church asked for $250,000 and received $300,000, Combs said. Cole said he was emotional and honored to be a part of the growth of the Ashtabula church.
Several church leaders led parts of the brief service before the congregation went outside for the official turning of the ground to signify the start of the building project.
Combs said the Ashtabula Community Church of God began as a prayer by Alma Curtis, who wanted a Church of God in Ashtabula. After years of meeting in homes a storefront was secured in 1936 and in 1941 a church was built at 34th Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Ashtabula.
He said the church then moved to Route 84 in 1961 and in 2003 a new ministry hall was constructed.
"Today we gather to break ground for our newest addition to our building," Combs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.