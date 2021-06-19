Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.