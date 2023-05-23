Staff Report
ASHTABULA — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of West 41st Street late Tuesday afternoon.
Ashtabula Fire Department Captain Jeff Gianantonio said the fire department received the call at 4:55 p.m. The building, a single-family home, was heavily damaged by the fire, he said.
The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family, Gianantonio said.
A dog was killed in the fire, but there were no other injuries, he said.
Crews returned to the fire station at 6:30 p.m.
