Staff Report
STRUTHERS — Struthers jumped out a big halftime lead and went on to defeat Edgewood 49-14 in a Division IV, Region 13 first-round game on Friday night.
The Wildcats tallied 20 first-quarter points, then tacked on 14 in the second period.
Alec Grzyb gained 163 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Tyler Sanchez added 103 with two scores.
Kendia Macleod added a TD of 18 yards on the ground.
Anthony Carter also contributed an 86-yard TD run.
For the game, Struthers piled up 486 total yards, including 438 rushing.
Trailing 49-0, the Warriors scored two, fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Tony Hall found Austin Zall for TDs of 14 and 45 yards, respectively.
Hall went 21 of 37 for 204 yards and the two TDs.
Christian Cunningham had four receptions, while Zall and Jacob Ernst checked in with three apiece.
The Warriors finished at 6-5 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012 (not counting the 2020 COVID-19 season in which every school had a chance for a playoff game if they chose to).
“We’ve had a great season and got better as the season progressed,” Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We learned that you have to go through something in order to obtain something.
“We experienced growing pains [Friday night] and that’s part of the process to be great. We are headed in the right directions and are grateful for the adversity because it will only make us better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.