JEFFERSON — Jefferson improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-14 win over Harvey on Friday night.
The Red Raiders struck first in the game with a 20-yard run from tailback Blaise Collins, making it an early 7-0 lead for Harvey.
Jefferson answered back with a touchdown of its own with 8:47 left to play in the second quarter.
Quarterback Grant Hitchcock threw a beautiful 68-yard pass to Kaige Boczar and the game was game tied at 7-7.
Later in the second quarter, Harvey turned the ball over on a high snap, and Luke Funtash of Jefferson recovered the ball with 6:09 left in the half.
Soon after, as the second quarter was ending and just 13 seconds left on the clock, Jefferson then turned the ball back over to Harvey on an interception by Davon Badley.
Harvey and Jefferson went into the second half all knotted at 7-7.
As the second half got started, there was still quite a bit of back-and-forth.
Knotted at 7 apiece, each team did their best effort to put more up on the board.
The Falcons drove the ball with their keeper plays from Hitchcock.
With 8:20 left to play in the thrd quarter, Hitchcock kept the ball and ran it in for an 8-yard rushing touchdown. A 2-point conversion was no good and the Falcons took a 13-7 lead.
As the third quarter came to the final minutes, Jefferson continued to put the pressure on Harvey Hitchcock was able to reach the end zone yet again.
After a couple of runs and a completed pass from Hitchcock to Funtash, the Falcons were in striking distance again.
Yet again, Hitchcock came through with another keeper for himself, scoring on an 11-yard rushing touchdown, with only 1:23 left in the third quarter.
The 20-7 lead would soon be cut short , as Collins ran 15 yards for a touchdown with only 40 seconds left in the third, making it 20-14.
As the fourth quarter went on, the Falcons were doing what they had been all night on defense ... making stops, forcing fumbles, and attacking the quarterback and tailbacks.
Harvey tried to make a late comeback. Jefferson almost gave them just that opportunity as late in the fourth, Hitchcock fumbled the ball and Harvey recovered in great field position.
However, Harvey was not able to capitalize on this takeaway. They were stopped on fourth and 1 by the sout Jefferson defense.
“Great team win,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “That was a tough team we just beat.
“Our kids showed lots of grit. Our defense stepped up tremendously at the end of the game to close it out.”
The Falcons will take their undefeated mark to 2-0 Edgewood next Friday.
