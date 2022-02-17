PERRY — It wasn’t the type of execution Jefferson boys basketball coach Rob Pisano wanted in the first half. The Falcons buried themselves into a deep hole.
They stormed back against Perry on Thursday night, but Jefferson ultimately fell 74-61.
The Falcons (15-7) had trouble scoring from the opening tip. They started the game 1 of 7 from the floor in the first four minutes.
The early-shooting slump gave the Pirates (16-4) enough time to get into a flow. Perry led 36-21 at the end of the first half.
However, the Falcons managed to get their shooting stroke going toward the end of the third quarter. Brock Bean powered the offense, scoring 13 straight points for Jefferson.
Bean flew around the court, grabbing loose balls and driving to the basket. Eventually, the Falcons cut the Pirates’ lead down to six in the fourth quarter.
But Perry began to pull away. The Pirates began swinging the ball around the court and found open shots. The outside shooting was combined with drives to the basket by guard Brayden Richards.
By the time the final minutes started to tick down, the Pirates expanded their lead to double digits.
Richards finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high five assists. and Perry’s Jake Cubbison led all scorers with 27 points.
With one regular season game remaining, Pisano thinks his team can fix its issues. He said the last two games against Poland and Edgewood were highly emotional games — one for the Northeast 8 Conference title and the other a county matchup.
“We just didn’t come ready to play, and it showed,” Pisano said. “I just told our guys, ‘Watch the first half. Act like you’re a coach and watch the first half and tell me that team was ready to play.’”
Bobby Ray recorded a double-double — 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons. John Castrilla scored a team-high 21 points while bringing down six rebounds. Bean finished with 16 points.
The loss marked the first time this season the Falcons lost back-to-back games. They dropped a road meeting with Edgewood on Tuesday.
“This has been a grind. This has been a long year,” Pisano said. “And we’re finishing the season with some really good games on the road.”
Jefferson will have another tough task ahead to close out the regular season. The Falcons will travel to Madison to take on the Dragas brothers on Saturday.
But the tough schedule is by design. Pisano wants his team ready for the Division III tournament, which starts next week.
“I’m proud of my team,” Pisano said. “Cut it to seven and end on a good note. But ultimately, we’re playing for the second season that starts next Tuesday.”
