Hello Ashtabula County! Swings in outside temperature this time of year are generally associated with getting sick and wintery mixes, but one benefit of the shifting weather come in the form of maple syrup. For the liquid gold of maple syrup to be made we first need maple sap. To get sap, maple trees need temperature fluctuation in order for sap to flow. Temperatures above freezing create positive pressure in the tree and freezing temps create negative pressure. This back and forth between freezing and thawing mean the pressure changes causing sap to flow throughout the tree. Many local sugar makers are already collecting sap as the maple trees are flowing.
With warmer weather the season came earlier this year. While warm temps are crucial to sap production, when temps get too hot, or it doesn’t freeze for a long period of time, the season can be over. Ideally sap collectors want days in the 40s and nights below freezing. While most of us dislike the current weather I think we can all appreciate the sugary maple treat that is reliant on it. So while we wait for warmer weather, fry up some pancakes and cheers our local sugar makers!
One agricultural industry that you may not associate with this time of year is the wine and grape industry. Like most agricultural industries, year round, there is always something to do. I just returned from the 2023 Ohio Grape and Wine Conference where the grape and wine producers gathered for some education, networking, and camaraderie. Today I will share a little about how the conference went and my role as an Extension Enology Team member.
The wine industry in Ohio is huge. A 2022 economic impact study found that the wine and grape industries in Ohio brought in $6.6 billion in economic activity, created 40,399 jobs and generated $1.9 billion in wages. They also found that Ohio wineries saw 2,327,150 winery visits and produced at least 1.2 million gallons of wine in 2022. Ohio is a top 10 state for economic impact from wine production. As NE Ohio residents, we know that our section of the state is home to many of our state’s wineries, including some of the largest producers in the state.
One of the premier events for this industry, is the Ohio Grape and Wine Conference. Held once a year in Dublin, Ohio, this conference is a one stop shop for all things wine and grape. There are two days of speakers, featuring the top industry professionals, top university researchers, and all the industry supporting entities. The conference is jointly organized by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee (OGIC), the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences of The Ohio State University, and the Ohio Wine Producers Association (OWPA).
This year the conference consisted of both general and concurrent sessions covering a wide range of relevant topics for grape growers, wine makers and marketing staff. As part of the Extension Enology team I participated in the winemaking session on the enology track. This year we heard from wine makers from around the state talk on production practices from harvest to bottle. They shared how they have learned new and different techniques over the years and provide their personal experiences.
Participants were able to ask questions and provide their experiences as well. Some of the featured speakers included: Dr. Molly Kelly who spoke on wine microbiology, David Marrison who spoke on succession planning for wineries and growers, Dr. Mizuho Nita: who spoke on late-season bunch rot diseases, Johannes Reinhardt, who spoke about letting the fruit shine through cellar processing from different vintage conditions, and Fritz Westover who spoke about developing a grape nutrient management program for Midwest vineyards.
All of the speakers did a great job and made the conference a success. Another highlight was the Monday evening banquet, which featured Ohio Quality Wine award-winning wines paired with mouthwatering entrees. Local wines that were featured at the dinner included those from Buccia, Kosicek, Debonne, and Ferrante. Overall, the conference was a great opportunity for the wine and grape producers and I enjoyed seeing many of our northeast Ohio wineries throughout the event!
My role on the Extension Enology Team will be to offer resources and educational programs here in northeast Ohio on wine production and practices. Those interested in possible future program are encouraged to reach out as I am looking for suggestions for 2023 programing and beyond. Ultimately, I will serve as a resource for local wineries, and aspiring wine makers, and be able to connect them with the resources they need to be successful.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
