Marcus Ernst and Justin Miller were basketball teammates at Malone College.
The duo are joining forces this summer to conduct skills and agility training with camps.
Ernst, an Edgewood graduate, is bringing a camp to his alma mater on Thursday.
The Ashtabula Basketball Elite Camp is scheduled for Thursday at Edgewood High School. Times are 9-11 a.m. for kindergarten to fourth grade; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. grades 9-12 and 2-4 p.m. grades 5-8.
Cost of the camp is $30.
"I'm just looking forward to sharing some of the things I’ve learned at the college level with some of the county players," Ernst said. "I always loved having opportunities like this in school just to add some new skills and get to hear from different people so I’m glad I can set something like this up now for the kids of the community."
In his high school and college careers, Ernst has earned Ashtabula County Player of the Year honors, two-time all-district and two-time all-conference selections and 1,000-point career scorer at Edgewood.
At Malone, he posted 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds and was three-time all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference offense and two-time all-conference defense and first team all-regional.
Miller is a former Columbiana County Player of the Year, 1,000-point scorer and All-Ohio selection at Wellsville High School.
Ernst is looking forward to teaming with Miller again.
"We never got the chance to play each other in high school, but he has a great work ethic and is a very skilled player so I look forward to having him with with the kids of our county," Ernst said.
Ernst and Miller have camps scheduled to take place in Youngstown on June 30 and the Canton/Columbus areas on July 15 and 22.
Meanwhile, Ernst is also training for showcases and pro leagues this summer.
"I haven't made a decision on where I’ll be signing yet," Ernst said. "I'm keeping my options open until the end of the summer."
