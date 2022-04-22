The Star Beacon’s recent article concerning electrical vehicles was imformative, but misses some issues.
Electrical vehicles do not produce emissions? Oh, yes, they do! Electricity is produced at one location per market area. Generators are powered by oil-based fuels. This location will emanate emissions.
July and August are high electric usages months, with home air conditioners that often result in power outages. Now had the night-time plug-ins for recharging EV batteries. We’ll require a new power grid and produce more electric energy using more oil-based fuels. You will pay for this new grid. Your electric bill will increase dramatically.
When we purchase fuel, we pay a “road tax” to maintain our roads. This money must be replaced and put back on your electric bill. An alternative would be license-plate fees of several hundred dollars.
Social impact will also occur. The lower-income families won’t be able to afford very expensive electrical vehicles. This will require massive public transportation to meet many needs, including medicine and food purchase. Our society will be further divided.
Costly EVs will last 5-8 years and then require new batteries at $7,000 and up. Where will the old batteries go? Can’t put these in landfills.
These are a few of the impacts EVs will have.
Thomas Broad
North Kingsville
