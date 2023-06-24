The Perry softball program has been a problem for many area team over the years.
The Edgewood Warriors had the opportunity to go against the Pirates early in the 2023 campaign — namely the season opener.
It may have not been the game the Warriors envisioned starting with, but the inclement Ohio spring weather forced the change.
But Edgewood took the result — a 9-7 win — and ran with it.
“That propelled us all year,” Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. “We broke Perry’s 78-game conference winning streak.
“That gave the girls confidence. We set a goal of winning the conference [Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division] and did everything we could to accomplish this.”
Edgewood stumbled just once in the conference this season, falling to Perry 8-5 on May 4. The 7-1 CVC Lake Division mark was good enough to win the conference, edging Perry by one game.
The Warriors won their first softball conference championship since 2009.
Vencill was selected the Ashtabula County Softball Coach of the Year for the 2023 season. He also was selected the county coach of the year in the girls basketball season, leading Edgewood to a 19-4 overall mark.
“It’s definitely unexpected,” Vencill said of winning the award. “We had a great season.”
Edgewood, which finished 13-8 overall, came through with other key conference wins, including 9-7 over Geneva on April 25.
“We were short of players,” said Vencill, who was also selected the CVC Lake Division Coach of the Year. “We had sickness and it was raining. [Pitcher] Lucianna [Paolillo] was hurt. McKenna [Vencill] ended up pitching.”
McKenna Vencill ended up going all seven innings for the win.
Edgewood had an array of players contribute in the season.
Sophia Paolillo batted .516 with 31 runs, 31 RBIs, six doubles, six
triples and six home runs.
Mackaylee Overly checked in with a .508 batting average, 25 RBIs and a team-leading 33 hits.
Vencill placed
the team with eight doubles.
Lucianna Paolillo led the pitching staff with a 7-5 mark and 3.32 earned-run average.
She pitched 65.1 innings and allowed 65 hits, 31 earned runs and 38 walks with 80 strikeouts.
Vencill knows he’ll have to replace good players, but also realizes the cupboard isn’t bare.
“We lost a lot of talent, I figure we have six spots to fill,” Vencill said. “But we have young talent.”
Sophia Paolillo, one of those players who has graduated, was appreciative of Vencill.
“Him and my Dad [assistant coach Chad Paolillo] made softball something I could enjoy,” she said.
Commented
