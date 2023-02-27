Staff Report
Kaci Kanicki and Alyssa Cevera were among the first-team Northeast Lakes All-District first-team girls basketball selections in their respective division.
Kanicki, a 5-foot-9 senior senior, led Edgewood this season in Division II. She averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Kanicki, who also set the Warriors all-time scoring record this season, made 48 3-point baskets. She shot 47 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free-throw line for Edgewood, which finished the season at 19-4.
Kanicki also became Edgewood’s all-time leading scorer this season.
She posted first-team Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division first-team honors and was selected as the CVC’s Chagrin Player of the Year.
In Division IV, Cevera, a 5-6 junior, averaged 19.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest. She also recorded 5 steals and 2 assists per outing and made 35 3-pointers.
Cevera set a school-single season scoring record, and reached double figures in every game for the Heralds this season.
The all-district teams, presented by Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, are picked among schools from Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties.
They are selected by a group of reporters from cleveland.com, the News-Herald in Willoughby, Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Morning Journal in Lorain and Star Beacon.
Saint John freshman Micky Zheng picked up second-team all-district honors in DIV.
Also Ashtabula County and Madison athletes earning second and third-team all-district honors included: Madison junior Claire Wakim, in D1; Edgewood junior Katie McCollister, DII; Geneva junior Brooke Richmond, DII and Conneaut junior Kayla Farley, DII; Pymatuning Valley senior Alaina Neczeporenko and DIII; Grand Valley senior Carly James, DIII, were all third-team all-district choices.
Honorable mention selections included: Madison sophomore Zoey Deligianis in DI; Lakeside senior Tamore Hoskin and sophomore Onesty Anderson, DI; Edgewood senior Johanna Annick, junior McKenna Vencill and freshman Annie Mae Johnston in DII; Geneva senior Kailey Williams, junior Delaney Marrison and freshman Tahkyah Myers in DII; Jefferson junior Mia Contenza and senior Darbie Skytta in DII; Conneaut senior Laney Pasanen and sophomore Bella Fix, DII; GV senior Lily Easton and juniors Kaelyn Hart and Dixie Miller, DIII and Saint John senior Colleen Andersen and junior Gracie DiSalvatore, DIV.
