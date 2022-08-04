The NEO Futures Tour Player of the Year (High School A) this summer didn’t begin golfing until he was a freshman at Edgewood High School.
As his senior year is about to get under way, Jimmy Johnston is working hard on the links, hoping to continue golfing for a college program.
This summer, Johnston competed in all of the dozen-or-so NEO Futures Tour tournaments.
The final one — the Futures Tour Championship — was held recently at Manakiki Golf Course in Willoughby Hills.
Johnston didn’t win that day, but as the tour points leader going into the competition, his 82 was strong enough to secure the Player of the Year honor.
Mason Feather, a sophomore at Edgewood, and Alex Mylan, of Gilmour Academy, tied for first with 79 in the championship event. Johnston and Ryley Stefanek of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin were both three strokes back.
“It wasn’t my best day,” Johnston said, adding he was pleased his teammate won. “He really shot well that round.”
Having a classmate there helps, Johnston said.
“When you’re on the putting green, you have somebody to talk to, when you go to the range, you have somebody to talk to,” he said. “You don’t feel like you’re by yourself.”
That helps because the Futures Tour attracts some of Northeast Ohio’s top high school golfers.
Johnston said the key to success is as much mental as physical.
“It’s all about mindset,” he said. “You’ve got to keep your mind focused on what needs to be done. You can’t get ahead of yourself.”
Johnston said he got off to a good start with the Futures Tour and Mother Nature may have earned an assist as he posted rounds of 75, 78 and 79.
“I have this feeling that I do better when it rains, when the ground is wet compared to when it is hard,” he said.
As an eighth grader, Johnston was introduced to golf when school officials were seeking competitors to join the high school program.
Johnston enjoyed the experience and soon his mom, Heidi, found him a moderately-priced set of clubs.
“They were very supportive,” he said. “Every day, I started to play after school. It turned into five days a week practicing as much as I could.”
Even when the ground was white.
“I was practicing when there was an inch of snow one day,” Johnston said.
Heidi doesn’t golf and his dad, David, sometimes participates in golf outings but is not a regular hacker.
Johnston’s siblings — twins Annie and Jack — will be freshmen at Edgewood.
In school, his favorite subjects are science and math.
“I just love to deal with the numbers and figuring out problems,” Johnston said.
A favorite teacher is David Fowler, who was his chemistry teacher last year.
“When you walked into class, he was very welcoming,” Johnston said. “There was always positive energy in his class.
“There was never a dull moment in there.”
Johnston hasn’t made his college decision, but he wants to study to become a Natural Resources Officer, a decision he made when he was 8. On an outing to Presque Isle, Johnston recalled catching a decent-sized bass.
“A three-pounder — it was pretty big,” Johnston said.
A Presque Isle park ranger asked him about the catch. That conversation struck a chord with Johnston, inspiring him to consider working with nature as a career choice.
“We took a picture with him and I [asked him] what he did and what he had done throughout his life to become a park ranger,” he said. “From there, I just wanted to become one.”
What he enjoys about summer “is waking up to go play golf.”
He especially enjoys when a drive goes further than he expected.
“Awesome feeling, especially when it’s on the first hole,” Johnston said. “Sometimes you don’t [open with] a good shot and you get all mad at yourself, but you just have to keep your head up.
“But if you have the good shot, you just have your head up all the way through,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.