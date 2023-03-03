In the hallways of Edgewood High School, Neveah Hibbard said she pretty much stays to herself.
On the mat, though, Edgewood’s only female wrestler said it’s been a season of finding herself.
Hibbard will compete in the girls regional wrestling tournament at Mentor High School on Sunday.
She’ll be one of 17 participants slotted in the 105-pound weight class.
The top four in each weight class will advance to the state tournament March 10-12 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
“I’m very excited,” said Hibbard, a freshman. “I’ve worked pretty hard this season.”
It’s the third year of
wrestling for Hibbard, who started working with current Edgewood coach Scott Blank when she was in seventh grade.
She has worked hard, including many hours after school in the wrestling room trying to hang with boys that are stronger than she is.
Hibbard has built strength and endurance and learned about technique and mat management.
The one element that she is lacking, however, has been opportunity.
“The past few years I haven’t been able to go out
and wrestle against other
people,” Hibbard said. This year has been like my first year in which I’ve been able to open up and learn my abilities.”
Like a lot of females that have the desire to get on the mat, Hibbard’s biggest challenge can be finding a good practice partner to get on the mat.
It can be a bit discouraging, but what she has learned from the sport has made it more than worth it.
“I have learned a lot,”
Hibbard said. “More than just wrestling and technique, but a lot of good advice.
“Wrestling has taught me a lot about respect and responsibility. Coach [Scott] Blank is a big part of that.”
Blank met Hibbard
through her father, Randy Hibbard, who he also coached when he was a student at Painesville Riverside.
Randy Hibbard said that although he was not a great success on the mat, what he learned from the sport were life disciplines he wanted to instill in his children.
“The mental part of the sport is the big thing,” Randy Hibbard said. “Not just the wrestling itself, but the mental stability that it builds helps you throughout your life.”
His daughter is exemplifying what her father and Blank have instilled into her over the past three years.
This season, when facing female competition, Hibbard has a record of 13-3.
“She probably has better technique than anyone in our room,” Blank said. “She’s very technical, she’s very good in the top position with some vicious technique that she has picked up.
“She’s also very good on her feet. The only thing she is lacking is some mental toughness. We need to get more matches for the girls out this way.”
While many boys are able to wrestle over 30 matches during a regular season, matches for girls can be few and far between.
Hibbard did travel to Delaware Hayes High School located in Central Ohio for an all-girls tournament earlier this season.
There, she went
2-2 and had the
chance to wrestle against girls that were state ranked.
This weekend, she’ll have the opportunity to be the first girl from Edgewood to earn a trip to the state wrestling tournament.
“That would mean a lot to me,” Hibbard said. “I’ve put a lot of work and effort into this season and I’m really proud of how far I’ve come this season.”
There’s someone else that she also knows it would mean a lot to.
“My dad is a big support in all of this,” Hibbard said. “He’s a corrections officer and he’s always having to work overtime and that type of thing.
“But, he’s always there, he’s always making practices, checking up on me making sure I’m okay. He’s definitely been a big supporter and I’m proud to be his daughter.”
