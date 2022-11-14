Mason Feather opened the 2022 boys golf season with a win at the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division preseason tournament.
“The first couple of matches, I told myself I could do well this season,” the Edgewood sophomore said. “Winning gave me a boost of confidence. It make me feel good that I could go out and play well.”
Feather continued to have a consistent season with other tournament wins.
He was rewarded for his efforts by being selected the Ashtabula County Boys Golfer of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.
“It’s a good feeling to win the award,” Feather said.
Feather averaged a 38 over nine holes, and also claimed medalist honors in the the Pearson Invitational and CVC Postseason tournament.
“Mason had a tremendous season,” Warriors coach Jeff Barger said. “He was incredibly consistent from our first match until our last.”
Feather entered the fall season with high hopes, after competing in the NEO Futures Tour over the summer. He tied for first with a 79 in the High School A Division during the 2022 Tour Championship at Manakiki Golf Course in Willoughby Hills in late July.
“We played different courses and with different players who are also good,” he said. “It was good going out a couple of times a week.”
During the CVC Preseason Tournament in early August, Feather carded a 74 at Legend Lakes.
Feather notched a 37 over nine holes to win the Pearson Invitational at Village Green Golf Course in mid-August. Jefferson’s Josh Furman finished second at 39.
The last CVC Postseason tournament saw Edgewood record a 381 and win the Valley Division outright in mid-September.
The Warriors beat out Cardinal by 10 strokes.
Feather earned medalist honors with an 82, and CVC Valley MVP honors with 250 points. Cardinal’s Troy Domen was second with 241 points.
Feather was glad to earn the individual accolades, but the team championship was also important.
“We all worked real hard,” he said. “We helped each other out. It was exciting to bring home a CVC championship back to Edgewood.”
Feather and Jimmy Johnston led Edgewood this season, but players such as Sean Steed, Ethan Detrick and Carter Howard contributed to the team’s success.
“They really helped out,” Feather said.
It was quite the golf season for the Warriors, as both the boys and girls teams won conference titles for the first time in the school’s history.
Once the postseason arrived, Edgewood competed in the Division II sectional tournament at Quail Hollow.
The Warriors finished seventh, with a team total of 373. Lake Catholic was the last of three teams to qualify for district with a 336.
The top three individuals not on qualifying teams also advanced to the district.
Feather ended with an 85. He needed an 82 to continue.
“I couldn’t believe the season was over,” he said. “Quail Hollow is real fast when it’s wet outside. It’s a tough course to play.”
Feather said his driving and putting were solid all season.
But with the sport of golf, there’s the ups and downs.
“I just kept my head up, and tried to forget the bad shots,” he said.
Feather has two years of eligibility left. His goals are to reach state and bring another conference championship to Edgewood.
“I plan on practicing and getting my game ready for next season,” he said. “I need to improve on my second shot with irons and becoming more consistent.”
Feather plans on playing in summer tournaments once again to continue the improvement.
“The best part for myself is he’s only a sophomore this season, so he’ll only get better from here” Barger said. “I know that’s the case because he works on his game year round and is serious about it.
“If he keeps that tenacity about his craft, the sky’s the limit on what he can accomplish with his golf.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.