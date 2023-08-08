MADISON — When your driver is good, it’s pretty easy for the rest of the clubs to do their job.
That was the story for Edgewood’s Mason Feather Tuesday afternoon in the Bronko Invitational at Madison Country Club.
After tying Lakeside’s Zach Palmer for medalist honors with an 82 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division preseason tournament on Monday at St. Denis Golf Course in Chardon, Feather came back to win Tuesday’s Bronko Invitational.
He fired a round of 77 and helped Edgewood to a second-place team finish behind Perry.
“It felt pretty good,” Feather said of his first place. “It means a lot because it’s one of the best scores I’ve ever had at Madison Country Club. I’m usually around a score of 83 or 84.”
When you have that type of consistency, it’s a safe bet everything was working pretty well, but Feather, the 2022 Ashtabula County Boys Golfer of the Year, said getting out of the tee box and into the fairway consistently was really what set him up for success.
“When you hit it down the fairway, it’s just a good feeling,” he said. ‘You feel good for the rest of the hole along with the next hole. It just gives you confidence that stays with you throughout the day.”
The Warriors, as a team, took second overall after winning the CVC preseason outing on Monday.
“Mason is just being Mason,” Warriors coach Jim Lamson said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work over the years and I think he’s starting to see the results. I think he’s getting really good at kind of managing the ups and downs of a round. He’s doing really good at bouncing back when he bogeys a hole or whatever, so the success he’s having is not surprising.”
Aside from Feather, Logan Kray had an 85, Carter Howard 94, and Sean Steed 97 for Edgewood.
“We’re just happy to be a team right now,” Feather said of the early-season success. “We all have pretty good connections with each other and we all shot pretty good today, as well as on Monday. We all had goals and we all met our goals.”
Perry won the Bronko at 337. Jefferson took third at 421, followed by Lakeside at 434 and Geneva 453. Conneaut didn’t have enough golfers to field a team.
Kyle Detwiler led the Falcons with a 96. Giovanni Matticola carded a 103, Joey Lambert 108 and Sam Brown 114.
Palmer posted an 83 for the Dragons. Nate Crayton shot a 112, Ethan Hayes 119 and Tanner Noble 120.
“As a team, our play improved from [Monday], which I am happy about,” Lakeside coach Andy Kiphart said. “As a young team, improvement is the focus.”
For the Eagles, Isaiah Rose carded a 101, Tanner Hartz 113, Noah Peterson 118 and Calvin Yeager 121.
Conneaut received a 104 from Lincoln Wade and 120 from Hayden Chiarelli 120.
In Monday’s event, the Warriors won with a 365. Madison posted second at 389, followed by Lakeside at 449, Geneva 451 and Jefferson 453. Conneaut didn’t have enough golfers for a team score.
After Feather for the Warriors, Kray had a 90, Steed 96 and Drew Hlvatur 97.
Nolan Thomas led the Blue Streaks with a 90. The other scores for Madison were: Tate Chapman at 98, Evan Smith 100 and Logan Mullins 101.
Kiphart was pleased that Palmer earned co-medalist honors.
“Zack has put in a ton of time on improving his game,” Kiphart said. “It’s nice to see his hard work get rewarded. Hopefully, this will springboard him into having continued success throughout the season.”
Aside from Palmer, Nate Crayton had a 108, Noble 127 and Hayes 132.
Rose and Hartz paced the Eagles with a 107 each.
They were followed by Will Dushney at 117 and Calvin Yeager 120.
Detweiler carded a 101 for the Falcons. Brown had a 108, Matticola 113 and Lambert 131.
For the Spartans, Wade shot a 121, Garrit Anderson 123 and Chiarelli 132.
The Karl Pearson Invitational is on Thursday at Village Green.
