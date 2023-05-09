ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Even after getting the first two hitters to pop up for outs in the top of the seventh, Edgewood pitcher Lucianna Paolillo had to know it wasn't going to be easy to finish the game.
There hadn’t been all day for the Warriors in their Division II sectional softball contest against Crestwood and there wouldn’t be in the seventh, either.
With two outs and the Warriors up a pair of runs, the Red Devils got an infield hit, a walk and sharp single to load the bases with the top of the order coming up.
After a brief meeting at the mound, Paolillo came back to get leadoff hitter Alyssa Hallis to pop up to right field on her first offering. Gianna Ianetta squeezed it and Edgewood escaped with a 6-4 on Tuesday at Edgewood High School.
With the win, the Warriors, as the eighth seed in their sectional-district, will host No. 13 West Branch at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will advance to the district tournament.
Paolillo her and her Warrior teammates, though, may need a day for their heart rates to settle back to normal.
“It was terrifying out there,” she said with a laugh. “They got those two hits and it was the top of their lineup. They [Crestwood] played a really good game. Gianna made a great catch out there to end it.”
It was a day where the Red Devils only scored in two innings, but seemed to have something brewing the entire game.
They had the base runners in every inning. They loaded the bases in the third, but could only score one run.
In the fourth, Crestwood had a leadoff single and in the fifth put two runners on, but each time Paolillo worked out of the situation.
She walked five and hit two batters, but she also struck out 11, several in key situations to get her team back in the dugout and another zero on the scoreboard.
“When I was growing up, I came in a lot in relief,” Paolillo said of knowing what it’s like to work with runners on base. “I was just doing everything I could and fortunately my team gave me a cushion to work with.”
Warriors coach Randy Vencill was proud of his starter.
“She works the batters ... you know,” he said. “She has a bunch of different pitches. I think she can throw a strike at any time, but she likes to use all of her pitches to work the hitters.”
The Warriors offense got two runs in the first on RBI hits by Makaylee Overly and Avary Toth.
Crestwood came back with a run in the third, but in the fourth, Paolillo’s sister, Sophia Paolillo, provided the biggest boost with a two-run triple that nearly cleared the fence in left.
Overly followed with a bloop single to right to score Sophia Paolillo from third and give Edgwood a 6-1 lead.
While one sister was persevering on the mound, the other said the entire Edgewood team brought the energy she needed behind her.
“[Monday, a 4-2 loss to Conneaut], we had a rough game,” Sophia Paolillo said. “We had a hard time at the plate and in the field. [Tuesday], we really focussed our energy and it just felt like we were ready to play, and I think that was a big part of it.”
Crestwood (11-9) got back in the game with a two-out rally in the sixth. Three straight batters reached, then Bella Hunter blasted a pitch off the fence in left for a three-run double, making the final inning a lot more tense.
The Warriors improved to 11-7 overall with the win.
At 5-1, Edgewood is in first place in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division with conference games remaining against Geneva and Lakeside.
Two wins would give the Warriors a conference championship, while a 1-1 mark and Edgewood would tie for the CVC Lake title.
But with a postseason win under their belt, though, Vencill is hopeful Tuesday’s victory gets that spring back in their step again.
“Honestly. we did not have a lot of confidence coming in,” the coach said. “The third out is always the hardest one to get. I don’t know why that is, but fortunately we were able to get it today.
"At the beginning of the season, we talked about two goals — winning the CVC and winning a tournament game. Now, we won one, let's see if we can win another.”
