With a Chagrin Valley Conference championship last year, Edgewood High School’s boys golf team is in a great place.
Now, they are under new leadership behind first-year head coach Jim Lamson.
Lamson, who is an Edgewood graduate, is looking forward to giving back to the school that he attended.
In the past, Lamson has spent time helping out with Edgewood’s softball team, but now has a chance to pass down the lessons he has learned from the game of golf.
“There’s a lot of skills and things you can learn from playing golf that can help you in life ... like being patient, disciplined, and working hard,” he said.
Lamson’s golf background is one somebody wouldn’t expect of a high school golf coach.
He never played in high school, but picked the game up during college and has played ever since.
But he has the full support of his team, which includes Mason Feather, the reigning Ashtabula County Boys Golfer of the Year..
“I was excited that coach Lamson was taking the head coach position this year,” said Feather, who claimed medalist honors at the preseason and postseason conference tournaments last season. “He is a long-time friend of the family, Edgewood graduate and will bring a positive mindset and great understanding of the game to the team.”
Sean Steed, a second-team all-CVC player, and Dalton Vencill, a honorable mention all-conference choice, also return for the Warriors.
Lamson understands that the program has been experiencing success in the past few years and looks to continue that run.
“It’s an honorable and respectable program and I’d like to keep those traditions kind of going,” Lamson said.
He knows a lot is expected out of this team and believes that they can live up to those expectations, although as a first-time head coach there are some nerves to be had as well.
With the success of the program, Lamson is aware that there is some pressure on him but his goal is to maintain the fundamentals.
He is hoping to have the members of his team to not only be good athletes but good people.
“We want to mold student athletes where they can be positive contributors to the community,” Lamson said.
Lamson has a special relationship with the game of golf, and one his favorite things about it is that he can play it all his life with people of all ages.
He can play with his kids alongside and his friend’s dad who is 83. Lamson believes it is a great game because he gets to enjoy fellowship with others while being outside.
One of the main reasons Lamson took the job is because he has been in the community his whole life and is grateful for the opportunity given to him by Edgewood Athletic Administration Steve Kray and the board of education.
In the early going, among the big tournaments Edgewood is scheduled to compete are the Bronko Invitational at Madison Country Club on Aug. 8 and the Pearson Invitational at Village Green Golf Course two days later.
After winning the CVC Valley Division in 2022, Edgewood will compete in the CVC Lake Division this season, which also includes Conneaut, Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson, Lakeside, and Madison.
Last season, the Warriors won the Pearson Invitational.
