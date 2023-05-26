Staff Report
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Junior Alec Katon and sophomore Julianna Sloan were named to the 2023 Academic All-District baseball and softball teams, respectively, as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Katon and Sloan are both Edgewood graduates.
Katon, a pitcher, holds a 3.77 grade-point average, majoring in sports management.
A five-time dean’s list student, Katon is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma. He has been named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll twice.
On the mound, Katon led the Tomcats in innings pitched (58 1/3) and strikeouts (55).
His 55 strikeouts were the fifth most in the conference. He also had a 3.70 earned-run average.
Sloan, an outfielder, currently holds a 3.85 grade-point average, majoring in health systems.
A three-time dean’s list student, she is a member of the National Guard.
On the field, Sloan led the Tomcats in RBIs (19), runs scored (21), home runs (6) and doubles (7). Her six home runs were fourth-best in the PAC this season.
All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. All-America onorees will be announced in early-June.
