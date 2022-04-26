Staff Report
Matt Lilja has been named a captain for the Mount Union football team in the 2022 season.
The Edgewood graduate is returning on the defensive line for the Purple Raiders.
“I’m excited for the season,” Lilja said. “I think we have a great group of captains. I hope and plan to live up to the expectations as a captain. It is a great honor.”
The other captains selected were Braxton Plunk, DeAndre Parker, Wayne Ruby and Mason McMillen.
Mount Union is scheduled to open the 2022 season with a home game against Defiance on Sept. 3.
Last season, Lilja was selected All-Ohio Athletic Conference second team.
In 14 games,
he recorded 28 tackles, including seven for loss, and five sacks.
Mount Union finished the regular season at 10-0 and won another OAC title.
It marked the 30th undefeated regular season for the Purple Raiders (10-0, 9-0 OAC), and 32nd conference title championship.
In the Division III NCAA playoffs, Mount Union fell to North Central 26-13 in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.