Three girls basketball players from Ashtabula County and one from Madison were recognized on Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as the Divisions I-II teams were announced.
In Division I, Claire Wakim was selected honorable mention for Madison.
Meanwhile in Division II, senior Kaci Kanicki and junior Katie McCollister were selected third team and honorable mention, respectively, for Edgewood.
Junior Brooke Richmond was a honorable mention choice for Geneva.
DIVISION I
Wakim, a 5-foot-11 junior, averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
“I’ve worked hard in the gym and in the weight room for this season,” she said. “All that the team accomplished this year was truly a team effort. I’d like to thank all my coaches, supporters and family. I couldn’t be where I am without them.”
Wakim also pulled down 11.1 rebounds, dished out 3.7 assists and had 3.2 steals per outing. She scored a season-high 32 points vs. Trinity.
“I am so proud of Claire for earning all-state honors,” Blue Streaks coach Tedd Wagner said. “This honor is well deserved. Claire is an extremely talented player that can affect the game in so many ways.
“I’m especially proud in this era of specialization Claire achieved this honor while playing three varsity sports at a very high level. I hope this shows girls that enjoy your high school years and participate in as many activities as you can. In addition, Claire is an honors student and was voted captain by her teammates. She is a gifted young lady with a bright future.”
DIVISION II
Kanicki, the 2022-23 Ashtabula County Player of the Year, averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.
“It means a lot to be recognized on such a high level,” she said.
A 5-foot-7 guard, Kanicki surpassed 1,000-career points and set the Edgewood girls and school career scoring records during the season. She ended up with 1,441 career points.
“This is a great accomplishment for Kaci and a great way to end her storied career as third-team All-Ohio,” Warriors coach Randy Vencill said.
Kanicki earned D-II special mention All-Ohio honors last season.
McCollister, a 5-5 guard, averaged 12 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per outing.
“I’ve done a lot in the offseason between AAU, summer league and open gyms so it’s rewarding to see that work transfer into the season and then to be acknowleged after,” she said. “I’m also very happy to see how far I have come from last year.”
Vencill was proud of McCollister’s season.
“Katie put in so much work over the summer and it paid huge dividends for her, and us this season,” he said. “Honorable mention is a big accomplishment and can’t wait to see what she does next year.”
In 23 games, Richmond, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per game.
“It is such an honor to be recognized for my hard work,” she said. “I couldn’t thank my teammates and coaches enough. I look forward to trying to improve upon this next year.”
Geneva coach Mike Hassett added, “A dedicated, hard worker ... stubborn at times, but in a good way. She’s never satisfied with her results. Should be a fun year next year.
The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced today and Thursday.
