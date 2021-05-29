Ed Puskas: I've had my Phil of golf bashing

A good friend and former newsroom colleague hates golf.
That is no crime. The game is not for everyone. It can be addictive and maddening. Even a beginner can hit miraculous shots occasionally, but even a professional can sometimes look like a weekend duffer.
As Will Smith’s titular character in “The Legend of Bagger Vance” said: “You don’t win golf. You play golf.”
But is that always true? Maybe not.
Phil Mickelson won golf, at least for a magical four days last week. “Lefty” became the oldest player to win a major when he won the PGA Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Mickelson, who will turn 51 on June 16, wasn’t even supposed to play in the PGA Championship. He was invited to the tournament with an exemption and ultimately held off Brooks Koeplka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes in a riveting final round.
Well, it was riveting to me. My friend? Not so much. He took to social media the day before, when Mickelson led by one stroke after three rounds. His argument? Golf can’t be a legitimate sport if an out-of-shape 50-year-old can win a major.
He was right about one thing: Mickelson is 50, and by that age, most NFL, MNA and MLB players are well into retirement.
But likening Mickelson to golfers like John Daly and Craig Stadler, whose physiques weren’t exactly chiseled even in their prime? That was unfair and uninformed. Mickelson is far leaner and appears in better shape today than he was 20 years ago. He has remade his body in recent years, dropping 15 to 20 pounds.
That’s one reason he was able to get the best of golf’s best players — some of them half his age — in the PGA Championship.
Mickelson may be old — for an athlete — but one of his final drives on Sunday was the longest hit on that particular hole all weekend. It went 366 yards. That’s about the length of many par-4 holes at your local course.
On No. 18 at the Ocean Course, Mickelson used a 9-iron on his approach from 150 yards. The muscle-bound Koepka used a pitching wedge from a similar distance. My 7-iron doesn’t even go 150 yards anymore.
Mickelson’s historic victory reminded me of Jack Nicklaus winning The Masters at 46 in 1986 and Tom Watson all but winning the 2009 British Open until giving up the lead late and losing to Stewart Cink in a playoff. Watson, then 59, would have been golf’s oldest major champion by almost a decade.
If it sounds like I’m making a case for golf, that’s because I am. Baseball, basketball and football are dominated by athletes in their 20s and 30s. So is tennis, which is my friend’s personal favorite.
Those sports all require different sets of skills and different kinds of athleticism than golf. But while the field chases the leader on Sundays in a golf tournament and all of them must deal with the same unforgiving course — at least in a major — they’re not physically taking on other players.
(Of course, if Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were to have a steel-cage match, the ratings might surprise you.)
But in golf, your opponents are the course and yourself. You’re only as good as your next shot, no matter how many birdies in a row you might make. Good shot, bad shot — either way, golfers must put what just happened behind them and start anew again every few minutes.
Golf may not be as physically taxing as some other sports, but it can be even more demanding mentally. That, as much as any physical deterioration, may be why players in their 40s and 50s do not win much.
Let’s appreciate Lefty’s PGA Championship victory for what it was — one of the game’s all-time greats turning back the clock for a few days. It might not happen again for Mickelson. Who knows? It’s golf — he could win this week or perhaps even miss the cut.
That’s part of the game’s charm.
Mickelson gave hope to 50-something guys everywhere who are working on their slices and just trying to play bogey golf.
We duffers will never compete at the highest level or be surrounded by thousands of adoring fans as we make our way to No. 18 to secure the Wanamaker Trophy. We’re never going to “win” golf. And if you’ve seen me top my fairway wood a couple of minutes after a good drive, you know why.
But maybe we can string together a few good shots and beat our friends on the back nine.
And even if we don’t, we’ll still love the game just the same.
ED PUSKAS is editor of the Star Beacon. Write him at epuskas@starbeacon.com, especially if you have golf tips. Follow him on Twitter,
@Ed_Puskas.
