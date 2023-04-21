GENEVA — The rain and rapidly dropping temperatures on Friday afternoon, and it kind of matched the way the Geneva baseball team played.
Simply put, it was not the best.
Andrew Oros gave up three earned runs and four hits in two innings and the Eagles defense had a few errors to help spot Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin an early eight run lead in an 8-4 non-conference loss at Geneva High School.
Geneva pecked its way in the middle innings, but ended up on the short end.
“We got punched in the face right at the beginning,” Eagles coach Terry Hejduk said. “Our kids did not quit, though, and I’m incredibly proud of them from that aspect.
"We did not exactly bring it [Friday], and this [NDCL] is a good ball club. Their pitcher was not especially fast, he had some good breaking stuff and he hit his spots. We hit some good balls, but they were caught. That’s baseball, you can’t win every game.”
But on a day the Eagles did not have their A-game going, the heart and hustle that Hejduk loves to see were still on display.
Down 8-0 in the bottom of the second, Geneva snapped back with three consecutive hits — a leadoff double from Curtis Maier followed by a single by Logan Queen. Then, after Queen stole second base, Shea Arkenburg brought both runners home to pump a little momentum back into the Eagles dugout.
The momentum grew with single tallies in the third and fourth innings.
Jack Cararo and Hewitt Wilt opened the third with back-to-back singles before Oros got a run home with a ground ball fielder’s choice.
Queen ripped a double to start the fourth inning and scored on a ground ball from Kenny Young.
After a scoreless fifth and still down four, Geneva looked as if it would get right back in it further in the sixth inning. Maier and Queen led off the inning with back-to-back singles and stole a base to put runners at second and third with no outs.
But NDCL pitcher Griffin Moskul induced an Arkenburg pop-up for an out, then the Lions sniffed out a double-steal attempt. Lions third baseman, Cian O’Boyle ran down Maier between third and home for the out.
It was a play Geneva had pulled off a few times before, but could not get it this time.
“We have executed that play perfectly a couple different times this season,” Hedjuk said. “[Friday], we didn’t. It could have been something they did or something we did. Either way, it was a gamble play, we were trying to spark some energy, make something happen.”
Geneva was quite aggressive on the basepaths all day with seven steals.
“That kind of baseball is fun,” Hejduk said. “That’s our personality. One of the biggest attributes on this team is we’re athletic and we run. We’ve probably stolen about 65 bases this season. We get caught and picked off once in a while too, but we’re probably around a 92% completion and I’ll take that all day.”
The loss dropped Geneva to 9-3 overall, 3-1 in the Chagrin Valley Conference on the season.
Theiy have a stretch of five conference games on the docket, starting with a home-and-home against Chagrin Falls next Monday and Tuesday.
The Eagles will also go West Geauga on Thursday, before playing a home-and-home vs. Hawken May 1 and 2.
“By this time next week, we’re gonna know for sure where we are sitting,” Hejduk said.
