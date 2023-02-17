GENEVA — Tournament play may not begin until next week, but Friday night’s regular-season finale between the Geneva Eagles and Pymatuning Valley seemed to already have all the intensity of a postseason game.
Geneva’s Luke Smith converted a three-point play on a drive to the basket with 13 seconds remaining, the Lakers missed two shots at the basket before Hayden Diemer bear hugged the basketball to give the Eagles a 57-56 county boys basketball win.
Geneva ended the regular season at 8-14, while PV finished 19-3, sustaining its first loss since Jan. 7 against Jefferson.
The Eagles trailed 9-0 to start off, battled back, and fell behind 56-50 with just over a minute remaining.
But when they had to have it the most, the Geneva offense was told to forget the playbook ... just find a way to score.
“Coach [Eric Bowser] kind of just told us to drop all the offense running, just do what you have to do to get a shot,” Smith said. “I told the guys that I knew I could get to the basket and I was fortunate to be able to hit my free throw.”
Bowser said they had the ball in the right player’s hands for that moment.
“He and Anthony Kosicek are the guys we want handling the ball,” the coach said. “Luke is strong, he’ll get to the basket and he believes in himself. That’s such a big difference maker when you’re in a situation like that and he took advantage of it.”
Even before that decisive play, though, Geneva got two clutch shots, including one from Kosicek and the other from Adrew Oros to give themselves the opportunity at the end.
“This game was a big step in the right direction,” Smith said.
Bowser could not have agreed more.
“I can’t give our guys enough credit for how hard they worked [Friday],” he said of the effort. “This is really a big win for us.”
The Eagles are a team that has gotten used to being a little bit undersized just about every night this season.
Against the Lakers, they had no one that could match up vertically with Tyler Britton or Blake Krznaric.
Still, Geneva found a way to be successful.
“Both of those guys can step out and shoot the three also, which makes them really special,” Bowser said. “We worked on trying to stay on top of them, try to keep the ball out of their hands in the post.
They got it in there a few times and when they did, they’re tough.”
After PV took the early lead, the Eagles fought back to tie the game at 28 by halftime.
It was tied again at 42 headed to the fourth quarter.
Geneva took its first lead of the night at 46-44 on a basket by Diemer with 5:18 to play. Kosicek followed with a steal at midcourt and drove for a four- point lead.
The Lakers answered right back, though, on back-to-back second-chance baskets by Krznaric and Ryan Croston. After a Geneva turnover, Britton scored to make it 51-48 in favor of the Lakers.
PV coach Ryan Shontz was complimentary of Geneva’s aggressiveness in the final minute.
“Coach Bowser had a great game plan tonight and his guys worked really hard,” Shontz said. “They have a lot of young guys and they’re going to be a pretty good team in the future. They play very physical basketball, and that compensates for not being real big.”
With the Eagles defense swarming him all night, Britton finished the night with a game-best 18 points, Krznaric had 11 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.
For Geneva Kosicek scored 16 points and Smith added 13.
Both teams will start tournament play next week.
Geneva will take the confidence of a big win to Canton South Tuesday, while PV hosts LaBrae next Friday.
“We have a couple of days to let this sink in,” Shontz said. “I think this is going to be the fuel that drives our playoff run. The last time we lost, to Jefferson, we turned that into a 12-game winning streak.”
For the Eagles, they’ll look to use the confidence on the road next week.
“Absolutely,” Bowser said. “It’s a win against a great team, and hopefully we can take this momentum into the tournament with us.”
