Hard to believe Week 7 is here.
Seems like we were just putting together the special football section.
But here we are.
And for football teams, each week becomes more crucial, especially for those seeking a conference crown and/or spot in the postseason tournament
There are six Ashtabula County teams in the top-16 of their respective divisions and regions, according to the weekly Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings, which was released Tuesday.
But with four regular-season games left, anything can happen, and will happen.
Here’s a look at the Week 7 games on Friday night:
• Lakeside (4-2) at Chagrin Falls (3-3)
The Dragons registered a solid 38-0 win over West Geauga last Friday to snap a two-game losing streak. With key players still out, Lakeside quarterback Alex DiSalvatore rushed for 79 yards and threw for 109 with two touchdowns. Jimmy Timonere has four TDs receiving, and Angelo Collazo leads the county with six interceptions. The Tigers ran into Kirtland last Friday and dropped a 38-6 decision. Seniors Nicholas Vinci at QB and Donny Hardy at RB pace the offense. The Tigers are rated 17th in Division, Region 17 in computer points.
• Edgewood (4-2) at Geneva (4-2):
A game with big computer points at stake. The Warriors couldn’t generate much in a 50-12 loss to Perry last Friday. Edgewood, which is sixth in DIV, Region 13, received TDs from Zeke Lucas on a 70-yard kickoff return and Zach Carlton-Hull on a 28-yard pass play. The Eagles went right at Orange and brought back a 42-0 win, scoring six rushing TDs. Geneva, which is 14th in DIII, Region 9, has rushed for 1,445 yards as a team with 19 TDs. Luke Smith leads the way at 536 yards and eight scores.
• Jefferson (5-1) at Struthers (2-4):
The Falcons, who are now second in DIV, Region 13, posted a win over Hubbard last Friday. Grant Hitchcock rushed for 205 yards with one score, passed for 122 and two TDs, caught a pass for 32 and recorded five tackles on defense. Trent Hodge caught all of Hitchcock’s passes, and notched 10 tackles and one interception. Wade Woodworth contributed 11.5 tackles, including four for loss. The Wildcats broke through for a 41-3 win over Lakeview after losing four straight. Senior Alec Grzyb rushed for 87 yards and one TD and caught three passes for 64 and another score. He also converted five extra points.
• Conneaut (5-1) at North East (0-5)
Since Week 2, the Spartans have outscored the opposition 156-46. Conneaut has rolled up 1,753 team rushing yards, led the trio of Zack Rice (791), Max Gleason (506) and Wyatt Payne (357). Jaydon Anderson continues to impress on defense with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. The Grape Pickers tallied a season-high 21 points in a 24-21 loss to Fort LeBoeuf. Junior QB Jackson Humes has thrown for 570 yards and six TDs. Senior Zane Strong has caught just 11 passes, but four have been for scores.
• Windham (2-3) at Pymatuning Valley (2-4)
The Bombers are ranked 17th in DVII, Region 25, which is just one away from a playoff spot. After big wins over Saint John (50-12) and St. Thomas Aquinas (39-22), Windham fell to Southeast 42-20 last Friday. In four games, QB Chase Eye has generated 802 total yards of offense, including 509 rushing and 293 passing. The rejuvenated Lakers are ranked 14th in DVI, Region 21. PV is using a strong rushing attack to get the job done in the last two contests. On the season, sophomores Ryan Croston and Ty Vickery are at 730 and 525 yards, respectively. Jayce Fulkman leads the defense with three interceptions.
• Cardinal (2-4) at Grand Valley (1-5)
The Huskies broke a three-game losing streak with a decisive 64-0 win over Beachwood last Friday. Senior Josh Soltis rushed for 183 yards and three TDs in the win. The Mustangs were blanked by Harvey 42-0 on the same night. For the season, QB Nathan Boiarski has thrown for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns. Receiver Robert Rogers leads the county with 38 catches and 600 yards.
• Madison (2-4) at Kenston (4-2)
The Blue Streaks broke a four-game losing skid with a 20-14 overtime win over North last Friday. Quarterback Carson Alley has rushed for 312 yards and passed for another 218 during the season. Sonny Salajcik has chipped in with 286 rushing yards. The Bombers were on a three-game winning streak before running into state powerhouse Chardon and lost 35-18.
• Saint John (2-4) no game
The Heralds have the week off, then return to action on Oct. 7 at Mathews. The schools played last Friday with the Mustangs earning a 48-6 win. Mathews is at Fairport on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.