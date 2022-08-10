For the first time in several years, there’s been a little different feel in the air for the Lakeside football team.
Rather than talking about winless seasons or games that got away the previous year, the Dragons are still riding the vibes of a 5-5 campaign and trip to the state playoffs for a second straight year.
Expectations can create enthusiasm. At the same time, though, they can also create a little pressure.
Coach Buzz Edwards said the understanding about what the team accomplished a year ago is clear with every player in his program, as is the expectation to build on it.
“There’s definitely been some momentum that has carried over from last year,” said Edwards, who is now in his fifth year. “But, they also understand that what we did a year ago is not good enough.
“We want to raise the bar. I tell our guys all the time, there’s been a lot of guys that did a lot of work and took a lot of head bashing from other schools, a lot of bumps and bruises to get us to where we are at.
“Now, it’s up to these guys to take that to the next level and honor those previous guys
by how they prepared and the way they played the game.”
Lakeside graduated key players from a year ago, but has talented players back to try and build on what they accomplished a season ago.
Sam Petros, Garrett Siebeneck, AJ Raffa and others, who all recently graduated, may not be in pads any longer.
But Edwards said they left behind an understanding of what it takes to be successful competing on Friday nights.
“This is a fun group to coach,” Edwards said of his current roster of 50. “They understand the expectations for practice, for school behavior, grades and we haven’t had any issues. I think our school has bought in and we’re just out here working to give our community a football program that they can be proud of.”
Offensively, there will be some new wrinkles and advances to what the Dragons do. But there’s certainly no secret about what Lakeside wants to do — get the ball to J’Shon Sanders.
The senior all-time leading rusher at Lakeside will be back and have four of five starters back on the offensive line to run behind this season.
Junior Alex DiSalvatore has gotten most of the reps under center in camp, although Edwards said senior Angelo Collazo also could see some time there as well.
Whoever one gets the nod, Edwards said trying to slow the Dragons offense will be a daunting task.
“If you’re a defensive coach, the first thing you have to do is prepare for Sanders and the stable of running backs that we have,” Edwards said. “But, we have a vertical passing game and our quick game and our screen game. We have a lot of skilled guys that we can get the ball to. So, you can’t take everything away and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”
Some of the skilled guys include last year’s leading receiver, senior Malachi Matlock, as well as classmates Collazo, and Cameron Mitchell and junior Jimmy Timonere.
Defensively, Edwards’ philosophy has always been to put the 11 best athletes on the field.
The same will basically be true this fall, however with an increase in roster size, the coaching staff will not need quite as many two-way players.
“We want all of our guys to learn two positions, but we want them to specialize in just one,” Edwards said.
Team defense, or getting 11 hats to the ball, will be the philosophy.
Special teams are always a big part of Lakeside’s game as well.
A year ago, the Dragons specialized in on-side kick recovery off the well-timed hops generated by Chris Chamberlain.
This year, a couple of soccer style kickers are in training to take over the job of setting the Dragons up with great field position.
The Dragons will look to avenge a season-opening loss to Brush a year ago at home on Friday night.
They’ll see Madison in Week 2, then face North, Edwards’ alma mater, in the third game before starting Chagrin Valley Conference play.
Edwards as much as anyone knows last season was a step but not the final destination for where the Lakeside football program wants to end up. For his team to build on the success they experienced a year ago, the key will be sticking together through the good times as well as the not so good.
“How we respond to good and bad things will be key,” Edwards said. “The way this group has rallied together and gotten better has been fun to watch. They understand the attitude, the discipline and toughness that it takes. The bar is raised.
“A lot of guys that have played for me and [former Dragons] coach Frank Hall have taken some lumps on the head to get this program where it is right now. They have worked their way through a lot of people telling them they stunk. They stuck with me and they stuck with each other, now they’ve earned the right to go out and be a good football team.”
QUARTERBACK
Neither Alex DiSalvatore or Collazo have had much playing time under center to speak of, but Edwards is still excited about the potential both players have.
DiSalvatore, at 6-foot-3, is probably a closer resemblance to last year’s starter Garrette Siebeneck, while Collazo looks more the part
of the quarterback who can make plays with his legs.
RUNNING BACK
Sanders rushed for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago.
Lakeside will have
to replace two other backs that were valuable to the team a year ago, in Elijah Jefferson and AJ Raffa.
Seniors Malachi Donahue, who has started games since his freshman year, and Jonathan Beals and sophomore Nate Bartone will be tasked with the job
of replacing those guys as the Dragons hope to once again have a three-headed monster in the backfield.
WIDE RECEIVER
Matlock returns as the leading receiver and was quite the home-run hitter a year ago.
He made 23 receptions for 387 yards and six scores in the 2021 season.
Timonere, Mitchell
and senior Jamil Haynes all add experience
to what should be a solid receiving corps this year.
Timonere averaged nearly 20 yards per catch last season.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The line’s biggest loss may not be a player but a coach.
Bob Frey has left
the Lakeside program
to take a full-time teaching position at Grand Valley.
Edwards, a lineman
by trade, has jumped back into the position coaching role and said the transition has gone well.
Sam Petros, the 2021 Ashtabula County Offensive Player of the Year, has graduated.
Junior Randy Valeriano will be the guy to make things go.
He’ll team up well with classmate Hasani Sy.
Both players have experience and know how to use their strength and leverage well.
Sophomore Grayson Petros will stay at right tackle to protect the blind side of DiSalvatore, a southpaw.
Junior Gavin Grant
and sophomore Ethan Hastings are a couple of big underclassmen who will also contribute upfront.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Valeriano, Petros, Sy and juniors Andrew DiSalvatore and Abi Ortiz are vying for playing time along the front.
LINEBACKER
Sanders, who had
four tackles for loss
last season, is such a good football player that Edwards says he is tough to take off the field.
The same rotation of guys in the backfield though will be counted on to keep Sanders on the sidelines as much as possible.
Bartone, Timonere, Malachi Donahue and junior Caleb Stitt are also woring at the linebacker position.
SECONDARY
Collazo is still remembered for sealing Lakeside’s only win in the 2019 season with
an interception in a 68-62 double overtime victory at Painesville Harvey.
Collazo collected three interceptions in the 2021 campaign.
Others in the secondary include seniors
Mike Olson, Demarrio Hanna and Kam Crockett, Matlock and
freshman Matt Wagner.
SPECIALTY UNITS
Matlock returned
a kickoff last season for a score.
Juniors Connor Mead and Aidan Hathy are slated to kick and Collazo is the punter.
