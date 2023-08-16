A year ago before the season was half over, the Lakeside football team looked as if the 2022 campaign would be a lost cause.
Injuries to key personnel forced the coaching staff to shift from plan A to B, on to plan C and to using backups for guys that were already in as backups.
In spite of all the injuries and inexperience of the field, the Dragons still turned in a 6-4 regular season, and were actually two plays from being 8-2.
They were stopped late on fourth down at the goal line against Geneva, then Edgewood tackled Angolo Collazo a foot shy of the end zone in Week 10 to preserve a 32-28 Warriors win.
As his staff prepares for this fall’s season, Dragons coach Buzz Edwards said regardless of what kind of adversity they face, his team is prepared to take the next step forward.
“Football is all about that next man up mentality,” Edwards said. “It’s kind of like in the Civil War days. It didn’t matter who went down, there was still a mission to accomplish and you had to keep marching on.
“The reality of last season, regardless of what happened, was we were 6-5 [counting a playoff loss to Riverside]. But we were 5 feet away from being 8-2, which would have tied the best record in school history.
“The battle cry this season is ‘5 Feet Deep.’ We’ve been working really hard to make sure we don’t finish short this time.”
As frustrating as the close losses and missing players were last season, the silver lining was many younger players were forced into action.
That gave them valuable varsity exposure and experience that should benefit the team this season.
“We had the opportunity to develop some guys and create some depth,” Edwards said. “We have a very experienced and extremely talented senior class that got a lot of meaningful snaps last year.”
The Lakeside roster is sprinkled nicely with about a dozen seniors, the most in Edwards’ tenure at Lakeside.
Many of them have been playing together since junior high.
The class is highlighted returning seniors, quarterback Alex DiSalvatore, wide receiver Jimmy Timonere and first team All Chagrin Valley Conference lineman Hassani Sy.
Overall, Edwards has close to 60 players out this summer, also the biggest number the coach has in his tenure at Lakeside.
The Dragons will once again look to play the up-tempo aggressive style that Edwards pushes.
DiSalvatore has a year of experience under his belt and Timonere has the size and athleticism to make a big play every time he touches the ball.
Defensively, Lakeside lost several key players to graduation, including Ashtabula County Defensive Player of the Year Malachi Donahue.
Therefore, Edwards will be looking to some younger guys to step up and fill the voids that are left.
After years of futility, the Dragons are now looking for their third winning season in a row.
Edwards knows that opponents know they are no longer a team to take lightly.
The challenge to keep moving the program forward is one he and his team are excited for.
“The easy part is done,” Edwards explained. “Going from 1-9, 2-8, being a traditionally poor program to where we are now was the easy part. Now is the hard part.
“No one is taking us lightly any longer. We’re not everyone’s homecoming game. We’ve earned some respect back in our county and in our district and our conference.
“We’re going to make it hard on everyone to prepare for us. We’re gonna play the game the right way, we’re gonna get after people and we’re gonna be
physical.”
QUARTERBACK
DiSalvatore returns for his second year under center.
A year ago, he completed 58 percent of his passes for more than 1,100 yards, including 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
He also averaged
38 yards a game
rushing.
Edwards credited DiSalvatore for working on his footwork and is already showing improvement with throwing the football.
Sophomore Tommy Clemons is listed as the backup.
RUNNING BACKS
Senior Caleb Stitt
and junior Nate Bartone were a couple of guys thrown into action a year ago due to injuries to starters.
Bartone rushed for more than 600 yards on 129 carries, averaging nearly five yards per carrry, while Stitt averaged just under three yards a rush.
Both runners have good speed and strength that should lend itself to playmaking ability.
The Dragons also have a slew of underclassmen that may challenge for playing time in the varsity backfield, including sophomore Bobby Shinault, who turned heads as a freshman on the wrestling mat last winter.
WIDE RECEIVER
Timonere led Lakeside in receptions with 30 for 458 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Edwards calls the 6-foot-2 speedster one of the best athletes in all of Northeast Ohio.
Stitt and Bartone could also line up as receivers as could several other younger players that will be vying for playing time.
Seniors Randy Valeriano and Abi Ortiz and junior Omar Ambriz will see time at the tight end position.
Edwards said he has the versatility to run the offense out of several different formations.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Up front, the team returns five starters on the offensive line.
Players like Sy,
Valeriano, senior Gavin Grant and junior Grayson Petros have the ability to open up holes and control the line of scrimmage for backs such as Stitt and Bartone.
Last season, the Dragons rushed for nearly 2,400 rushing yards a year ago.
Sy will be under center. On his right, Edwards has a couple of “pack mules” in junior Ethan Hastings and Petros.
On the left side, Grant will be on the inside and the left tackle spot is still up for grabs.
Valeriano will slide from his tackle spot a year ago to the tight end position.
Junior Kaleb Burnheimer has played very well in camp as has freshman Paul Siler.
DEFENSIVE LINE
The Dragons will deploy an odd front with many of the same linemen rotating in and out.
Sy will be over the ball, and Ortiz is a player to watch coming off the edge.
Edwards said the defensive line is also an area of depth and strength.
LINEBACKER
Stitt should also be the mainstay at outside linebacker where he spent the bulk of the time a year ago and fourth on the team with 31 solo tackles.
Valeriano will also see time at linebacker, along with Clemons.
Sophomore Tierre Anderson will occupy the middle linebacker spot left void by Donahue’s graduation.
SECONDARY
Aside from catching the ball, Timonere is also a starting safety where his size and athleticism should suit the defense well.
Edwards said there are several young players competing for spots in the starting secondary.
Sophomore Devan Miller is just one that he’s excited about.
