Staff Report
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere are excited to get behind their local high school football teams and have issued a challenge to each other to keep the tradition alive.
The Lakeside Dragons and the Geneva Eagles will square off at 7 p.m. today at Spire and much more than a win will be on the line. Up for grabs will be bragging rights for with winning schools City Manager.
The winning team’s City Manager will have the honor of displaying the Manager’s Cup trophy in their office for the year.
The Eagles have come out on top four of the five times the Cup has been on the line.
It currently is in Timonere’s office with the City of Ashtabula after the Dragons win last season.
“Former City Manager Jim Pearson and I were excited to establish this game in 2013 and I am glad Joe has accepted the Manager’s Cup challenge to keep this alive,” Timonere said. “We wanted to do something to build community pride in our schools and for our student athletes and communities, so we issued a challenge to each other.
“The Cup certainly looks at home in my office, and the Dragons intend to make sure it returns here after Friday’s contest.”
Varckette said, “Creating the Manager’s Cup Challenge was a great idea as the intent was to recognize and promote the proud traditions of our two schools and communities.
“And while it’s all in good fun and spirit, I can assure you that we’ve had this game circled on our schedule for the past year. I’m confident in saying that 2022 is our year and on Friday night, the Eagles will bring the Cup back to where it belongs — Geneva.”
Both City Managers hope this game will be something their teams look forward to every year and become a friendly rivalry between the two communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.