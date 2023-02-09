Staff Report
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside and Conneaut took to the mat on Thursday night in county wrestling action.
The Dragons captured a 45-27 victory.
Lakeside received wins from Damien Holland at 106 pounds, Lucas Eland 113, AJ Rodrigo 120, Derek Briggs 126, Jacob Strailey 132, Christin Fleissner 150, King Wright 157, Max Rodriguez 165 and Bobby Shinault 175.
Rodrigo, Fleissner and Wright all earned pins, while Briggs posted an 11-5 decision.
For the Spartans, Amari Bowers at 138, Brendan Haley 144, Moses Schwartz 190, Vince Krenisky 215 and Daren Christine 285 each picked up victories.
Bowers and Krenisky each notched pins, while Schwartz claimed a 10-5 decision.
The Dragons are scheduled to compete in the Doug Dox Duals at Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday.
“We are starting to put a lot of the big concepts together and are beginning to focus on the little details,” Lakeside coach Andrew Horvath said. “We have a great group of kids and coaches that pour their soul into the program.
“Cleaning up the little things and getting sharp for sectionals will really be a test for our growth on the season.”
Conneaut ended its regular season.
The quest for Columbus starts in the sectional tournament on Feb. 25.
Conneaut, Grand Valley, Pymatuning Valley and Saint John are also competing in the Division III postseason; Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson and Madison, DII and Lakeside DI.
Specific sites will be determined on Sunday.
The DIII North sites are Berkshire and Independence; DII North, Harvey and Kenston and DI North Euclid, Fitch, Massilon Perry and Wadsworth.
The district tournament is scheduled for March 3-4 and state tournament March 10-12 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
Blue Streaks to compete in WRC tournament on Saturday
Madison and the other Western Reserve Conference schools will battle in the conference tournament on Saturday at Riverside High School.
Wrestling is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with the semifinals at about 11 a.m. and finals at about 1 p.m.
The other teams include: Chardon, Kenston, Mayfield, North and South, and format is bracket tournament.
“The boys have been working hard and we’re improving,” Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said. “We’re hoping that it wlll all come together here in the next few weeks.”
