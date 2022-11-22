For the Lakeside football team this past season, it seemed not much of anything went as planned.
Injuries to key players throughout the season had the Dragons coaching staff seemingly having to improvise week-to-week on who to play where and what the game plan should be.
One position on the defensive side of the ball was certain, though.
Linebacker Malachi Donahue was a player that could be counted on to not only make big plays, but also to be a great teammate and continue to embrace and promote the culture that even in a tough season, still grew with the Lakeside program this fall.
Donahue, a senior, has been named Ashtabula County Defensive Player of the Year for 2022.
“It means so much to me because I’ve put in so much work every season, every offseason throughout high school,” he said of the award. “For me to have something to prove for everything I’ve gone through means so much to me.”
The award means a lot to the player, but it was the player that meant so much to his team.
Donahue led a defensive unit coach Buzz Edwards called the best he’s ever had in his five seasons at Lakeside, as well as one of the best in the school’s history.
Donahue set a school record with 325 produtivity points, posted 16 tackles for loss, created five forced fumbles and notched four fumble recoveries.
At the beginning of the season, Edwards said there was some debate as to where to play Donahue. His physical frame seemed to say defensive back, but his aggressiveness and nose for the football demanded he be closer to the line of scrimmage.
“We switched up our defense a little bit from the previous four years,” Edwards said. “When we were debating who to leave in the box and who should be out of the box, we knew that he was such a physical football player and he’s smart. With that position in our system, he’d have the freedom to bring pressure on the quarterback, come off the edge and do different things. We decided to leave Donahue there. I think the results speak for themselves.”
The results were that the undersized, yet overachieving Donahue became a disruptive force on a Lakeside unit that pitched three shutouts and held two other opponents to just one score. While the offense struggled at times in the absence of key pieces, the defense still kept them in games against powerhouse programs such as Kirtland and Perry.
“He was responsible for nine turnovers, which is a huge playmaking ability on the defensive side of the ball,” Edwards said. “He was a little bit undersized for his position, I think his playing weight was about 160, but he played like he was at 200.”
Overcoming his lack of size is something Dohanhue had said he’d grown used to.
“I feel like a lot of people think that about me,” he said. “But, that’s just another reason I put in the work. I want to show people what I can do. Linebackers are usually bigger people, but I think my speed made up for my lack of size.”
With the amount of injuries Lakeside had to deal with this season, Edwards said there were thoughts about using Donahue on the offensive side of the ball as well, but decided to keep him a fixture on defense.
“He was just making so many plays for us, we didn't want to mess with his spot,” the coach said.
Donahue becomes the third Dragon to win the Defensive Player award in the last five years. Edwards said his skill set was very comparable with 2020 award recipient Savion Colbert and in 2018, Jose Reynoso.
The physical attributes and even the ones he did not have, contributed to the player he would become. He also said understanding the importance of earning trust was a major factor as well.
“You can have all the talent in the world, you won’t start for Lakeside until you have earned trust,” Donahue said. “For me, learning to earn that trust early really helped me a lot.”
Earning that trust and displaying it to everyone within the program was something Edwards called every bit as valuable as his playmaking ability.
Even in a tough season where not everything went according to script, Donahue carried himself in a style that reflects what the Lakeside program wants to be about.
“He was a great teammate,” Edwards said. “He was almost a coach on the field. He moved around, he played in the box, he played out of the box, he played safety for us. He’s a very smart football player, a very smart kid. He knows how to talk to people. He was a great example for our younger kids on how to be a good teammate.”
And while great players will always come and go, being called a great teammate is something Dohanue said he’d cherish.
“I just want people to always remember me for my attitude,” he said. “I wanted to be the guy who was always there to help my teammates out.”
