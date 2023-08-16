GENEVA — At this time last season, Geneva’s first-year head football coach Don Shymske had a lot of question marks about his team heading into the 2022 campaign.
Then, a season-opening home loss to Madison, a game in which the Eagles never could get in sync, raised even more questions about his young team.
Shymske’s Eagles, however, grew up quickly and answered those questions in an impressive way by winning eight of its next 10 games, before ending the season with a second round Division III, Region 9 playoff loss to Chardon.
With that success and the vast majority of his players returning this season, Shymske knows the Eagles will not surprise anyone in 2023.
“I think the biggest difference is going to be expectations,” he said. “Last year, no one expected much of us. This year, there is no doubt that no one will overlook us. Everybody knows we have a lot of guys coming back from a team that was successful last year.”
How experienced is Geneva, you may ask?
Start with this: Every one of the players projected to start for the Eagles this season started at least a game a year ago.
“We haven’t had that here since maybe 2019,” said Shymske, who was a long-time assistant coach at Geneva before he took over from Chip Sorber last year. “We have a lot of depth, especially in our skill positions.”
Highlighting the returnees is senior halfback Luke Smith, who was the team’s Most Valuable Player last year, with 1,165 combined yards rushing and receiving and 13 touchdowns.
But he is hardly alone.
Junior halfback Hayden Diemer (657 yards rushing, eight touchdowns) also excelled in Geneva’s Wing-T offense.
Senior quarterback Kenny Young will be entering his second year guiding the attack after rushing for nine touchdowns and throwing for six more scores, including four to speedy senior returner Giovanni Rice.
Not only is the group talented, but according to Shymske, it is the football IQ of those players that give the Eagles hope they can improve on the 27 points per game offensively last season and just 19 points per contest defensively.
“We might be able to get deeper into the playbook both offensively and defensively more than a year ago because this is a very bright group, they are very experienced, and know what is going on,” Shymske said. “We can do a lot more offensively and defensively scheme-wise.”
Geneva will need to be ready from the start as it opens at University School, one of nine teams on the Eagles schedule who are returning playoff teams, including five which won at least one playoff game.
“We are just looking at winning week 1,” said Shymske, who was voted the Division III Northeast Lakes District Coach of the Year last season. “Any time you don’t look at it like that, it can be dangerous. We can look at us as an experienced team, which we have, and say we should be really, really, good — and we should — but we are also playing a lot of quality programs.”
New this year will be the fact that several of those teams will be in its own backyard — as Geneva will join forces with the likes of Madison, Jefferson, Edgewood, Lakeside, and Conneaut in the new Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division.
Asked who he thought may be the league favorite, Shymske hesitated.
“It is hard to say with some of them, because I haven’t seen some of those teams play in years,” he said referring to the old NEC rivals that have joined back together. “I haven’t seen any film on those guys. I think the league is going to be wide open.”
The thought, however, of his team being able to compete for the championship in front of potentially bigger local crowds gave Shymske a big smile.
“The last couple games of the year we are going to be playing those local teams instead of having to drive out to Chagrin Falls, for instance,” he said. “I love the fact that it is going to happen.”
QUARTERBACK
Being a quarterback in the run-heavy Wing-T Offense provides limited throwing opportunities.
However, Young demonstrated last season that Geneva can hurt you through the air when necessary, completing 40 passes for 625 yards in addition to his 122 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Junior Luke Barbo was the junior varsity quarterback last season and will serve as the backup.
RUNNING BACK
Smith rushed for 12 touchdowns and led the team with 964 yards rushing, averaging 8.4 yards per carry a year ago.
He and Diemer will provide an explosive 1-2 punch for the Eagles ground game.
Barbo and sophomore fullback Bryce Peet (261 yards, three touchdowns) are also projected to receive many carries this season.
RECEIVER/TIGHT END
Rice (11 catches, 267 yards) gives Geneva a threat on the outside to help loosen up the defense.
He also rushed for 5.5 yards per carry last season.
Senior Logan Queen will be the tight end, while junior Donald Shymske and senior Matt Wright are projected to provide some depth on the perimeter.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The offensive front features four seniors and a junior — all of whom started at some point last year.
Senior center Jason Thrower (265 pounds) and right tackle Jackson Furlan (320 pounds) are two players that Shymske initially singled out.
“They are perhaps two of the strongest kids to ever come through this program,” he said.
Senior John Alley (315) will be the left tackle, senior Ken Pavlisin (225) the left guard, and junior Jamil Daghlas (185) the right guard. Sophomore Chase Cinco and junior Mason Lomas are slated to provide depth.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Thrower and Pavlisin will be counted on to anchor the middle of the line, while Wright and Daghlas are projected to be the defensive ends.
Junior Tanner Hines and Lomas provide depth up front.
LINEBACKER
This group may be the strength of the unit with middle linebackers Peet and Queen leading the team in tackles with 93 and 73, respectively.
Diemer and Barbo will be the outside linebackers. Sophomore Dominic Palmisano will be a key defensive reserve, along with junior Abe Rosales.
SECONDARY
Rice and Shymske will be the cornerbacks, with Smith (72 tackles) cleaning things up as the free safety.
Sophomore Caden Proy is another upcoming athlete who may see some snaps on offense, but is projected to see most of his time in the defensive backfield this season. Rosales is also
another candidate to help in the defensive backfield.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Geneva returns all of its specialists as well. Senior Owen Pfeifer converted 38 of 41 extra point attempts and also had a pair of field goals last year.
Rice will be the punter, while Queen is the long snapper.
