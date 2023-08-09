The Pymatuning Valley Lakers have had impressive lineman in the past, such as Victor Verba and James McCullough.
Ben Crouser watched those two, and others, play the position.
The senior center is looking to use those helpful tools
to lead the Lakers this season.
“I learned a lot from the older guys, like working in the weight room,” Crouser said. “I’m getting better and know what to do.”
He’s the lone senior on the PV team this season.
“We had some juniors step up,” Crouser said. “We’re working hard and trying to win games.”
Crouser will have juniors Landon Paul and Damon Brainard at guard and
junior Jon Finello and
sophomore Stuart Jenick around him on the offensive line.
Paul and Brainard both started last season.
“He’s more vocal on the field, and a pretty smart kid,” PV coach Neal Croston said of Crouser. “He’s gotten stronger, and has been a consistent guy for us.”
The fact he is the lone senior on the team doesn’t add pressure.
“I think it’s a sense of pride,” Croston said. “He’s been here. He’s trying to teach the young kids on and off the field. He has a sense of responsibility.”
Crouser doesn’t feel any extra pressure, either.
“I just want to be a leader and show younger guys what it means to be a Laker,” he said.
One positive for PV is having experience on offense, including quarterback Ryan Croston and running back Ty Vickery, juniors, and sophomore Sean Croston.
Ryan Croston and Vickery provide a solid 1-2 combination for the Lakers, who put up 60 points against Windham and 38 vs. Fairport Harbor last season.
Croston rushed for 1,280 yards and Vickery added 1,025 last season.
“We practice snapping and try to get that flow with each other,” Crouser said.
Crouser is slated to rotate in on the defensive line as well.
“I need to keep my area solidified and make sure opponents can’t get through the gap,” he said.
The main goals for Crouser, however, are to continue PV’s run of Northern Athletic Conference championships and state playoff appearances.
The Lakers are seeking a fifth-straight conference title.
Last season, PV went to Mathews in Game 10 of the regular season and posted a 24-14 win to secure the NAC crown.
“We just came in and were ready,” Crouser said. “We blocked well and had great coaching. It worked out well. We have a bigger team this year and we have leadership.”
The Lakers earned a Division VI, Region 21 playoff spot for a third-consecutive season. They went to Brookfield in the first round and ended the season with a 48-16 loss.
“Every year our goal is to make it to the state playoffs,” Crouser said. “We feel like we’re getting better as a team every day, every year. It gives us pride winning and making the playoffs.”
Crouser, who is uncertain about his future plans, has come a
long way in his time at PV.
“When he was a freshman, he got to compete against guys who were four, five years older,” Croston said. “That made him more competitive. He stuck with it.”
