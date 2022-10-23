CONNEAUT – A COVID-caused spike in construction costs has pushed the price tag for a new multi-purpose building at Conneaut Township Park into the seven-figure range, officials said.
The park’s board of commissioners recently approved a $1.27 million contract with VendRick Construction of Brookfield, the low bidder, to erect the building, said Michael Smith, board vice-president. However, members will work with the contractor and CT Consultants, the board’s engineering firm, to find ways to reduce that number, he said.
“It’s the intent of the board to do what’s called value engineering,”Smith said.
Park officials will convene a pre-construction meeting Tuesday to discuss ways to save money. “We will discuss cuts to the project,” he said.
Also at the meeting, park officials hope to learn a possible start date for the work, Smith said. The first step is to demolish the decades-old building attached to the park’s beach-level picnic pavilion. Board members initially hoped construction would be completed by Memorial Day 2023.
Like its predecessor, the new building will contain a concession stand and rest rooms. The new structure will be located about 20 feet away from the pavilion to create space between tables and people waiting for food and beverages.
Heading into the bidding process, park officials feared they would not be spared the impact of COVID-19 on the cost of their project. Across the country, the price of construction projects have soared, primarily because the cost of materials have skyrocketed.
Before the pandemic, engineers estimated the work could cost around $800,000. “The pandemic has been cruel to us and everyone else who is building,” Smith said.
Board members will reexamine their project to see what work can be eliminated to reduce the price. One item on the chopping block is decorative concrete work around the concession stand, Smith said.
The project has already been delayed one year in hopes construction prices would drop. That hope has faded, Smith said.
“It’s our opinion prices aren’t going to come down appreciably,” he said.
The board can’t wait indefinitely to start work because grants obtained to help finance the project face an expiration date. Some of the grants are paid only after the building is completed, Smith said.
“We are reimbursed [the board’s portion],” he said.
The biggest of the grants is a $379,000 matching grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The park board secured a loan against anticipated revenue from its permanent improvement levy to handle up-front payment.
