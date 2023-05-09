Saint John, Edgewood, Geneva and Jefferson will have representation in the Division II boys tennis district tournament next week.
The sectional tournament opened Tuesday at Solon.
Qualifying for next week's district tournament were: Saint John's Jacob Timonere and Jimmy Severino, and Edgewood's Vinnie DeGeorge and Robbie DiGiacomo in doubles and Geneva's Isaac Riddell and Jefferson's Jensen Yarosh in singles.
The district qualifiers are scheduled to play Thursday at Hawken for district seedings.
Timonere and Severino, the top-seeded doubles team in the Solon-Hawken Sectional, defeated Wickliffe's Ryan Latkovich and Anthony Shaw 6-1, 6-4 in their opening match.
The Saint John tandem then beat Perry's Gavin Castel and Garrett Ruppert 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.
"The first match they got some nerves out," Heralds coach Todd Nassief said. "They're playing well at the right time."
DiGiacomo and DeGeorge, who entered the sectional tournament unseeded, defeated Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin's James Roman and Christian Bittner 1-6, 6-0, 10-3 in their first match.
Then, the Edgewood duo upset Geneva's Ari Loveridge and Owen Emmett, the No. 4 seed, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals to reach district.
"I'm incredibly proud of them," Warriors coach Renee Mattson said of her duo. "This is the first time they've played as a doubles team, and it took them a minute to warm up to it, but they were able to focus and pull together for the win."
In both matches on Tuesday, DiGiacomo and DeGeorge had to rally from first-set losses.
"The last three years they've been a bit of the underdog, but they've put in the time and effort in to improve mentally and physically, which really showed up [Tuesday] and last Saturday [the Chagrin Valley Conference tournament]."
The Saint John duo will take on the Edgewood tandem in a semifinal match on Thursday.
Riddell, the second seed, won his first match over West Geauga's Trent Unger 6-7(1), 6-0, 10-6, then defeated Perry's Dorian McMurray 6-0, 6-0 and Edgewood's Noah Vencill 6-2, 6-3 en route to the semifinals.
"Isaac was tested early [by Unger]," Eagles coach Scott Torok said. "That kind of opened his eyes and he realized it wasn't going to be easy.
"From that point on, he fought tooth and nail. His smile after beating Vencill was worth the fight ... onward."
Yarosh, the third seed at singles, topped Kirtland's Jarrett Morris 6-0, 6-0 and West Geauga's Andrew Elias 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinal round.
"The first match was a good warm-up match," Yarosh said. "I was really able to get my ground strokes going. In the second match, I really got moving, was able to execute my serve very well in both sets and was able to finish points quicker."
Riddell starts Thursday against Yarosh. They've split two matches this season.
Action on Thursday is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
The Division I sectional tournament, which involves Lakeside and Madison, is slated to start at 8 a.m. on Thursday at Solon.
