It’s not uncommon for there to be multiple prep football road games in a given weekend for a particular area.
But this weekend is really unique as the eight Ashtabula County teams and Madison are away from their home stadiums.
In other words, barring any last-minute changes, there’s no varsity high school football games in the county this weekend.
Jefferson at Perry is the closest away contest. The rest of the teams are heading to the east and west sides of Cleveland, to Portage County and to Jefferson County.
Whether that makes a difference is yet-to-be-determined. But for those fans going to games fill up the tank before leaving.
Edgewood and Geneva still remain undefeated at 3-0; Conneaut, Madison and Pymatuning Valley are 2-1; Lakeside and Saint John 1-2 and Grand Valley and Jefferson both 0-3.
Also, the first computer rankings will be released after Week 4.
Here’s a look at the games this weekend:
Friday
• Lakeside (1-2) at Orange (2-1): It’s been a rough two-game stretch for the Dragons, who have been outscored 88-8. One bright spot for Lakeside, though, is the emergence of Devan Miller Jr. , who has picked up 299 yards in three games. The Lions have recorded wins over Beachwood and Wickliffe by a combined score of 77-14. In the win over Wickliffe, Alex Ford scored two touchdowns, including one rushing and passing.
• Edgewood (3-0) at Hawken (2-1): The Warriors have shown the ability to have a balanced offensive attack. They have scored 161 points through three games. Quarterback Tony Hall threw for 377 yards and six touchdowns at Harvey last Friday. The Hawks rolled past Rhodes 49-8 and Trinity 48-12 in the opening two weeks of the season, but fell to undefeated Gilmour Academy 41-10 in Week 3. Hawken QB Donovan Moorhead has passed for 492 yards with two TDs, Jordan Johnson paces the run game with 330 yards and two scores and Charlie Mallett has caught three TD passes.
• Geneva (3-0) at Lutheran West (2-1): The Eagles have rushed for 654 yards in their three wins. The ground game was especially helpful in the past two wins over Struthers (31-22) and Springfield (21-14). Blake Peet and Luke Smith have gained 232 and 213 yards, respectively, with a combined six scores. The Longhorns have two wins sandwiched in between a 49-14 loss to Kirtland in Week 2. Running back Da’Quarius Bradley rushed for more than 160 yards and three TDs in a 34-6 win against Keystone last Friday.
• Conneaut (2-1) at Chagrin Falls (2-1): QB Max Gleason and running back Wyatt Payne have formed a strong 1-2 punch in the back for the Spartans. Gleason has rushed for 562 yards and four scores, while Payne checks in with 378 and five TDs. Conneaut rebounded from a close 28-24 loss to Berlin Center Western Reserve in Game 2 to defeat Independence 33-15 last Friday. The Tigers started 2-0, but lost to 3-0 Kenston 55-7 last Friday.
• Jefferson (0-3) at Perry (3-0): The Falcons continue to play hard, but haven’t seen the results yet, including falling 43-0 to Beaver Local last Friday. They are headed to area powerhouse Perry, which has outscored three opponents 89-13, including defeating Kirtland 24-6 last Friday. The victory the Hornets’ 57-game winning streak in the regular season.
• Grand Valley (0-3) at Beachwood (0-3): The Mustangs are looking for their first points — and win — this season. QB Sammy Goforth has thrown for 242 yards. The Bison, after scoring six points in their opening two contests, broke through for 24 yards in a loss to Saint John last Saturday. Running back Martez Pinkney leads the rushing attack with 226 yards.
• Pymatuning Valley (2-1) at Rootstown (3-0): The Lakers used a solid ball-control game to blank GV 30-0 last Friday. In three games, QB Ryan Croston and running back Ty Vickery have combined for 558 yards rushing and eight TDs. The Rovers outscored Crestwood 42-30 in the opener, cruised past Champion 41-0 and defeated Field 14-7. Running back Dawson Morgan has rushed for 789 yards and 10 scores on the season for Rootstown.
• Madison (2-1) at West Geauga (0-3): The Blue Streaks are off to their best start since a 2-1 mark in 2018. QB Carson Alley and running backs James Poe and Sonny Salajcik have combined for 554 yards and seven TDs.The Wolverines have scored just 21 points in three games.
Saturday
• Saint John (1-2) at Steubenville Catholic Central (3-0): The Heralds broke through in a 38-24 win over Beachwood last Saturday. QB Vin Narducci and WR Will Anderson are putting in solid campaigns for Saint John. Narducci has passed for 686 yards and six TDs. Anderson has 20 receptions for 444 yards and six scores. The Crusaders are off to a strong start, especially with a combined 67-6 margin in two wins during the opening two contests.
