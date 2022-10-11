Staff Report
There’s just two more weeks in the regular season for football teams to make a playoff push.
Entering Week 9, six Ashtabula County teams are in the top-16 of their respective division and region. The weekly computer ratings were released on Tuesday.
In Division IV, Region 13, Jefferson is rated eighth with an average point total of 10.8625 and Edgewood 14th at 8.3875; Geneva is eighth in DII, Region 9 (13.2500); Conneaut, ninth, DV, Region 17 (9.6161); Lakeside, 14th, DII, Region 5 (8.2875) and Pymatuning Valley, 15th, DVI, Region 21 (4.3227).
The top-16 teams in each region will advance to the postseason once the season ends (448 total teams).
The final computer ratings
is slated to be released on
Oct. 23.
The Falcons (5-3) will look to break a two-game losing streak at Poland (5-3) on Friday night, before going to Lakeview (3-5) to close the regular season.
Jefferson was fifth in last week’s computer ratings.
The Warriors (5-3) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 28-21 win over Chagrin Falls last Friday. Edgewood, which fell one position, has a tough task on Friday, hosting perennial state power Kirtland (8-0). The Hornets are rated first in DVI, Region 21.
The Eagles, who moved up two spots, are on a three-game winning streak.
They have a key game against Perry at home in a battle of 6-2 teams on Thursday at Spire Institute. The Pirates are rated third in DV, Region 17.
The Spartans (6-2) rebounded from a 14-12 loss to North East on Sept. 30 to down PV 28-6 last Friday. Conneaut closes the regular season at Brooklyn (3-5) and at home vs. Harbor Creek, a former Pennsylvania District 10 foe.
The Dragons (5-3), who dropped two spots, will look to bounce back at Orange (0-8) on Friday. Lakeside dropped a 35-8 decision to Kirtland last Friday.
And the Lakers (3-5) have a tough stretch to close the regular season, going to Toronto (5-3) and Mathews (7-1). PV was 14th in last week’s computer ratings.
In addition, Madison (2-6) is rated 19th in DIII, Region 9 with an average point total of 4.4678.
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.