Staff Report
Division II track and field teams kicked off their quest for a state tournament appearance on Thursday night.
County teams included Edgewood, Jefferson, Conneaut and the Grand Valley boys team at the Lakeview site, and Geneva’s girls squad at Perry.
On Thursday, the 4X800 relay races, plus the girls shot put and high jump took place.
The remaining field events and running finals will be contested on Saturday.
Edgewood regional qualifiers included Sarah Coxon, who finished second in the shot put at 35-3.25, and the 4X800 relay team of Monica Hamalainen, Tammy Liplin, Caroline Nelson, and Maddie Crooks checked in fourth at 10:27.88.
Jefferson swept the pole vault competition.
On the boys side, Reid Bocar won the pole vault at 12-6, while teammate Jon Waszil finished sixth in the same event at 10-6.
“Reid has put a lot of time in to get better,” Falcons said. ‘This is his third trip to the regionals. I’m very proud of him.”
Megan Brand finished first in the girls pole vault at 9-0.
“Both are seniors that have worked very hard,” Furman said.
GV’s Nate Boiarski qualified to the regional in the long jump with a mark of 20-7.5.
EAGLES QUALIFY AT PERRY
Geneva’s quartet of Mya Evangelista, Maggie Moon, Grace Dubsky and Renee Tetlow took third in a time of 10:08.07.
“I’m excited to see them keep dropping time and get to advance,” Geneva coach Jason Dalton said. “Renee’s senior leadership as anchor is going to be hard to replace, but Mya, Maggie and Grace are so driven and hungry for PRs. It’s looking like a bright future.”
Chagrin Falls won the event at 9:30.52.
In the shot, Geneva’s Alyssa Palmisano recorded second with a mark of 33-6. on her first attempt. Beachwood’s Sarah Brown captured first with a 42-5.50.
“Alyssa is a sophomore two-sport athlete,” Dalton said. “Softball is her main sport. She loves the shot put and gives her all every time she steps in the ring.”
Kennedy Landrus, Palmisano’s teammate, just missed out at qualifying for the regional. Landrus came through with a 31-1.50.
Perry’s Payge Silvis snared the fourth — and last — regional qualifying spot at 33-4.25.
Also for the Eagles, Emily Buck and Gabriella Winchell claimed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the high jump at 4-6 each.
Perry’s Tori Maruschak finished in the fourth spot at 4-8.
The four in each event at both Lakeview and Perry will qualify for the regional tournament next week.
