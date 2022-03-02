JEFFERSON — A vote will likely take place on Thursday to approve the county’s budget for 2022.
The budget was discussed at a Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday morning.
The county’s general fund appropriations for 2022 are expected to be about $27.4 million, $7.66 million of which will be funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to documents provided by the county.
The budget will not be finalized until approved by the commissioners at a meeting on Thursday.
The budget proposes using ARPA funds to cover $5.4 million of general fund payroll expenses for 2022, Discher said.
County Administrator Janet Discher said this year’s general fund budget is $1.2 million more than the 2021 general fund budget.
The budget includes a 3 percent pay increase for all county departments, except for sheriff’s deputies, who will receive a 4 percent raise.
One addition to the general fund budget this year was five dispatcher positions, which were previously paid from the 911 fund, Discher said.
Commissioners met with department heads and county elected officials in late 2021 to discuss budget requests.
A vote on the budget was delayed in order for commissioners to discuss it with county elected officials.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said in the past, they have spoken to elected officials before passing the budget.
In other business
• Commissioners approved resolutions for the purchase of nine new vehicles at an agenda meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Eight of the vehicles would go to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. Each 2022 Ford Police Explorer Interceptor will cost $33,438, for a total price of $267,504. The vehicles will be purchased from Montrose Auto Group in Akron.
The last vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, would replace a 2008 Ford pick-up truck for the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office. The resolution for the purchase of the truck set a maximum price of $49,990.
