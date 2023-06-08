The boys basketball season is months away, but that’s not stopping Ashtabula County teams from getting ready for the next season.
Grand Valley, Lakeside and Geneva are playing in the GV Summer League, Edgewood is hosting Lakeside, Geneva and Pymatuning Valley in a four-team league, Madison is using its summer in different ways and Jefferson is competing in the Girard, Ohio and Penn State Behrend leagues.
The leagues are part of the offseason activities teams use in preparation for the 2023-24 season.
The GV league consists of three more Mondays in June. The first week was last Monday.
Games go from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at GV High School and Middle School. Champion, Chalker and Maplewood are also playing in the league.
“Summer is a great time to see the development of the kids as they continue to mature,” Mustangs coach Justin Turk said. “Roles start to form and bonds can be made.”
Matt Newsome, who is running the Dragons summer program, said the leagues provide dual purposes for Lakeside.
“This gives our older guys the opportunity to compete in a more structured setting than an open gym, while giving our younger talent a chance to develop.”
Eagles coach Eric Bowser is glad to be part of two leagues.
“[Warriors] Coach [John] Bowler and his guys treated us very well over there last year and it is a spot where we don’t have to travel too far,” he said. “Coach Turk offered us a spot down in their summer league as well and we decided to give it a try.
“It was an opportunity to see a few different teams we don’t usually run into during the season. We’re hoping it shows us different looks and helps us work on some more of the details.”
Bowser said despite the time involved being in two leagues, it can be beneficial.
“We do feel those game situations, along with playing different guys, is more productive than staying in your gym and working on things there,” he said.
At Edgewood, games are played on Thursdays at 5 and 6 p.m.
The opener took place last Thursday.
Regular-season contests are on June 15 and 22. A tournament is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on June 29.
“The Thursday night league at Edgewood is always nice to get with the local teams,” Bowler said. “We play a lot of games out of town all summer long and against teams from all over Northeast Ohio. I really enjoy playing against local teams.”
While there’s competition and skills displayed, the league also provides a chance for camaraderie among coaches and players.
“I pretty much have known all the coaches for a long time and it’s just nice to see them and compete with the local boys,” Bowler said. “Anytime we can get the kids on the court whether they are on my team or any of the other teams from the area, I feel like we are doing our jobs.”
Lakers coach Ryan Shontz is glad to be in the gym again.
“My boys are really excited to see what we have this year,” he said. “I’m personally looking forward to seeing all the coaches again.
“They’re a great bunch of guys. No better way to spend a Thursday evening.”
The Blue Streaks’ ninth and 10th graders are in the Perry Summer League, while the 11th and 12th graders are playing in one and two-day shootouts at places such as John Carroll, Lake Erie College and Cedar Point in Sandusky.
“With our returning players, we look to stay competitive and with the shootouts, we can get instant results and play a bunch of games in one day,” Madison coach Nick Gustin said.
Falcons coach Rob Pisano schedules teams Jefferson doesn’t see in the regular season during the summer.
“I believe this is what summer leagues are for ... to branch out and play different competition,” he said. “The two leagues we play in offer us the best competition in Youngstown, playing Chaney, Ursuline and others.
“As for the Behrend League, all the Erie high schools participate ... also very good competition and different styles of play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.