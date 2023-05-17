Stafff Report
The start for Divisions I and III athletes to qualify for the regional tournament began on Wednesday.
Regarding Ashtabula County, Grand Valley and the Pymatuning Valley boys team are competing at the Division III Cuyahoga Heights ‘B” sectional.
In D-I, Lakeside and the Geneva boys team are participating at Austintown Fitch, while Madison is at the Riverside site.
D-III
The Mustangs advanced four to the regional tournament.
Nate Boiarski, in the long jump, and Dylan Hivick, pole vault, both won sectional titles.
Boiarski captured first place with a jump of 20-9. He was followed by junior teammate Robert Rogers, who checked in at 20-4.75.
“Nathan and Bobby jumped well,” GV boys coach Anthony Cardaman said. “They’ve been working towards this all season. We’re proud of their performances and excited for next week.”
Hivick won with a mark of 12-0. Teammate Charlie Clason finished second in the pole vault at 10-6.
“Chuck is trending in the right direction and we’re excited to see him move into next week,” Cardaman said. “Dylan has come on strong this season and we’re looking forward to what next week can bring.”
For the Lakers, Brandon Teter and Layton Dubic claimed third and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault at 10-0 and 9-6 to advance.
“We had a great first day ... lots of PRs,” PV coach Ryan Shontz said. “A handful of our boys made finals Friday.”
The top four in each event will qualify for the regional next week at Norwayne. The remaining field events and running finals are scheduled for Friday.
D-I
The Blue Streaks qualified Ryan Radkowski and Bryce Brock to the regional next week in Austintown in the discus.
Radkowski placed third with 147-10 mark, while Brock checked in fourth at 144-2.
“Couldn’t be prouder of the effort out of those young kids,” Blue Streaks throws coach Mike Martin said. “They both faced adversity and had to learn how to drive past it.
“Ryan was up against elimination in his third throw and Bryce had to go deep to break a tie-break to get the fourth position. I’m so glad they are going to get the opportunity to get a taste at Austintown.”
Likewise, Madison head coach Jeremy Verdi was proud of Radkowski, a sophomore, and Brock, a freshman.
“We are super-excited to have these two youngsters amongst a group of very young, talented underclassmen going for a CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference] title next season,” Verdi said
The top four in each event will qualify for the regional next week at Fitch. The remaining field events and running finals are scheduled for Friday.
