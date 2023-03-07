Staff Report
Bri Aveni knew she had a one last chance to reach the Division III Indoor National Track and Field Meet.
Aveni, who attends Mount Union and graduated from Geneva, came way with a performance needed on Saturday at Ohio Northern, and advanced in the pole vault.
She finished second with a leap of 12-feet 3.5-inches and is ranked in the top 20.
“I’m super-excited to be going, considering I haven’t been jumping high bars like that, so it’s a huge accomplishment for me,” Aveni said. “I feel like my hard work is truly paying off, and I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do at nationals.”
Aveni knew the pressure was on.
“I was super nervous, but excited because I had a really good week of practice leading up to it,” she said.
Aveni qualified for the indoor nationals once before, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Matt McBride, a Conneaut graduate, will also represent the Purple Raiders at nationals. The senior qualified in the open 400 (seed time of 48.23) and as part of the 4x400 relay team (3:13.85).
“I’m so excited to be competing in the both the 400 and the 4x4,” he said. “Even though I know the challenge of running four all out 400s in two days, that is what I’e been training for all season and I’m ready for it. But I need to get through prelims first.”
The D-III nationals is scheduled to take place in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday and Saturday.
• The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association member universities are broken up into eight regional divisions, which include the Atlantic, East, Central, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast, and West. On Tuesday, they announced their honorees in each division.
The USTFCCCA announced their top level honorees for this season, and the Ashland University Eagles were well represented with 16 athletes being honored, including 2019 Jefferson graduate T.J. Skinner. He was honored for his efforts this season in indoor circles for the Eagles in the 60 meter hurdles.
Skinner recently set a new PR in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.97 seconds, which was the fourth best time in the event in Eagle history. Skinner will compete in the 60 hurdles in the NCAA Division II national indoor track meet in Virginia Beach, Virginia this weekend.
Preliminaries are at 3 p.m. on Friday, and should he qualify, the finals will be run at 3:30 on Saturday.
Skinner has qualified previously in NAIA meets while competing for Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
At Jefferson, he finished second in the Ohio Division II meet in the 110-meter hurdles in 2019.
