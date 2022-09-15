Wesley Thomas cut off his GPS monitor before going to the New Lyme Wildlife Area. A story in Wednesday’s Star Beacon reported that Thomas, the suspect in a murder-suicide, was wearing the device when his body was found. Incorrect information was given to the reporter by the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
CORRECTION
