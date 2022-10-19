Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.