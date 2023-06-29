Brantley Santiago was improperly identified in Wednesday's story due to incorrect information in court records.
Correction to 'Convictions reversed in child's death'
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Erie boater still missing as search moves into recovery mode
- STACY's House: Charity begins at home for Gancos
- The heat is on — Ashtabula native hopes to win 2023 Favorite Chef title
- Coast guard, county rescue seek missing boater
- Convictions reversed in child's death
- New business on GOTL Strip
- Meditation specialist greets crowd of hundreds
- Eastern County Court receives tech grant
- Driver falls asleep at the wheel, causing roll-over accident
- Conneaut man arrested in Eureka Road homicide
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.