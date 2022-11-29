CONNEAUT — The city of Conneaut’s municipal compost site will again remain open during the winter, giving residents a way to dispose of yard debris resulting from winter storms.
The action also means the public will continue to have access to recycling bins operated by the Ashtabula County Solid Waste District. The bins and compost site share the same location on Innovation Parkway near the Pennsylvania state line.
Joe DiBell, Conneaut’s Public Works Department director, emphasized the site will be open only when weather permits. The department maintains the compost site.
“If we get a foot of snow, the streets come first,” he said. “We will do our best to keep it open, but the streets come first.”
In the past, the compost site was shut down after Thanksgiving and reopened in early April. The arrival of recycling bins complicated that schedule.
Since the site is protected by locked gates, closing the site in the winter would have
put the bins off-limits for several months as well.
The winter of 2021-2022 marked the first time the city kept the compost site and bins open and active. Attendants who normally monitor the site were kept on the job.
The site will follow the usual hours of operation: Mondays 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The site will be closed on holidays.
The compost site
was created from land the city acquired in the late 1990s from the former USX Corp. in hopes of attracting a state prison.
The effort was successful: The Lake Erie Correctional Institution opened in 2000.
When the site opened, it was watched by an attendant. When that position was lost to budget cuts, some people took advantage, using the site as a dump for concrete, construction material, used tires and other junk.
The city took action in 2014 after the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency labeled the site an “unclassified landfill.” City workers cleaned out the non-organic debris, gates were installed, hours of operation were created and monitors returned.
